Raúl Juliá
4 de octubre de 2024
EcoEléctrica is investigating the cause of the interruption in its operations that led to a blackout affecting some 380,000 clients

On Friday morning, an interruption was recorded that affected sectors of the metropolitan area

October 4, 2024 - 10:27 AM

The blackout occurred after Ecoeléctrica Unit 2 went out of service.
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Editor’s note: Today only, Claro is sponsoring free all content for El Nuevo Día subscribers. Starting Saturday, this content will become exclusive again. If you want to support responsible journalism, subscribe here.

The electric power generating company EcoEléctrica is investigating the causes that affected one of its units and caused the blackout that occurred on Friday night.

Lee este artículo en español.

In a press release, the private corporation that sells electricity to Puerto Rico’s power grid said that at 12:31 a.m. Friday it returned “to service the third of our units”.

“In this way we normalize our operations and return the power plant to 100% availability to continue supporting Puerto Rico’s electrical system,” EcoEléctrica said in a written statement.

However, eight hours later it had not disclosed the reason why that unit went out of service.

“The investigation into the event that caused the interruption in our operations is ongoing,” EcoEléctrica said.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday, LUMA Energy warned that subscribers could experience power outages due to a lack of sufficient electric power.

The Genera PR website showed at 11:05 p.m. that the cogeneration plant produced only 210 megawatts (MW) of electricity. The plant, under optimal conditions, can produce over 500 megawatts.

“Last night, more than 380,000 customers have experienced service interruptions due to problems with the generation units at the EcoEléctrica and Genera facilities,” LUMA Energy said in a press release Thursday.

Meanwhile, Unit 1 of the Aguirre Power Plant was listed as off at around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. At the same time on Friday there were over 5,000 customers without power, but the total increased to more than 22,000. According to LUMA Energy spokesman Hugo Sorrentini, they received notification of a situation in the Santurce area.

“A possible outage is being investigated due to the departure of a transmission line near Santurce. We are going to see if it is a situation in the line or a substation,” Sorrentini explained.

“If it was at the substation, it’s a matter of closing the switch to complete the link and then everyone should have service. If not, then we have to patrol the line to see if it was an external cause, such as vegetation or some other situation,” he said.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

