El Batey de Pajú: A Tradition of Criollo Flavors

Aguas Buenas.- For more than 25 years, El Batey de Pajú has delighted the palate of its customers. Located on highway 156, in Aguas Buenas, their formula has been the constant evolution of the dishes they serve. Here the concepts of a traditional chinchorro and a restaurant are combined in a menu that will make you come back for more.

This was what the owner of the locale, Josan Aponte-Garay, claims. He took over the reins of the business that was founded by his father, José Aponte, known among his folk as “El Indio Pajú.”

Varied criollo food, fish, seafood and red meats are the order of the day at this batey, with special mention to their stuffed chicken breast.

“We have the famous stuffed chicken breasts, one of our most popular dishes. They’re stuffed with churrasco, shrimp and ham with mozzarella cheese. They are also stuffed with a delicious mofongo, wrapped in bacon with a side dish alongside the chef’s exquisite salad,” Josan explained.

In addition to these delicacies, El Batey de Pajú offers stuffed mofongos, “which is one of the dishes that people ask for the most.” This common Puerto Rican dish can be stuffed with chicken, churrasco, octopus, shrimp, mixed seafood and even California blend vegetables.

The Can-Can chop is one of the most popular and requested delicacies at the establishment. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Another of the specialties of this locale is the can-can pork chop, which promises to monopolize the entire plate with the “chef’s special seasoning.” In their menu they also have the so-called “Pajutazo,” a trio of meats composed of chorizo, chicken and churrasco sautéed with onions and peppers, bathed in red wine and brandy, with the chef’s secret sauce. As for fish, within their offerings they have snapper fillet stuffed with seafood and with a distinctive seasoning.

“About ten years ago I evolved, as one says. First we only offered appetizers. Then little by little we increased the dishes, until we moved on to a menu. My concept [for this] is a bar, a chinchorro and a restaurant, but in the countryside. People come, see the dishes, and stay here,” said the owner.

The establishment is also distinguished by the variety of Mojitos they make. (XAVIER GARCIA)

The “Chicharronada”

“Once a year we make a traditional Chicharronada. (We give out) pork rinds with yams on the house. We do it because it was my dad’s tradition, and we keep doing it to maintain that tradition. We celebrate it in December till early January. We bring musicians and people come and spend time together. We also celebrate it in Salinas and now we’re going to do it in Cidra. We do it two weeks apart each,” said the merchant, who will later provide additional details about it on the business’ social media.

El Batey de Pajú, which also has establishments in the municipalities of Salinas and Cidra, has been the livelihood of the Aponte-Garay family. Josan is joined by his sisters Glendaliz and Brendaliz and his mother, Herminia Garay.

“This has been our family’s business. My sisters still work with me as waitresses, although they have their own jobs. And my mom is with me; she helps me out. She’s the one who brings the codfish here,” he said proudly.

“In Salinas we have El Batey de Pajú #2 which has been around for four years now. And in Cidra El Batey de Pajú #3, which opened a year and a few months ago. The one in Salinas was actually my first project because this one in Aguas Buenas had already been established by my father. We spent a year remodeling in Salinas, but with no rush. And we were able to open it. Thank God because it was my first project from scratch and it was really well received,” said the owner.

And what is the recipe for success? “Behaving with humility and respect. Our dishes are also varied and not expensive. It’s why people visit us, because we have reasonable prices,” said the owner. He opens the locale every day at 6:00 a.m. where he offers breakfast and lunch, and then his à la carte menu from 1:00 p.m. onwards.