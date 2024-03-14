Guaynabo: A Paradise of Historical Wealth

Beyond being classified as a “five-star city” for offering high-quality tourism within various areas, Guaynabo boasts of a historical-cultural wealth that captivates the attention of its visitors, with a history that dates back to the Spanish conquest.

The first permanent settlement founded on the island by Juan Ponce de León was established there in 1508. The town’s heritage can today be appreciated through the Caparra Ruins Museum and Historical Park, which preserves representative pieces that include historical and archaeological items and documents.

According to Héctor Balvanera-Alfaro, director of the Conservation of the Historical Heritage Program of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP, by its Spanish initials), “the Caparra Ruins are evidence of a cultural and historical symbol of incalculable value.”

When describing the remains of the structure where the first governor of Puerto Rico, Ponce de León, lived, the conservation architect also highlighted that “the items we have create this cultural symbol that we have to preserve; it is material evidence that marks the epicenter of all history.”

Among the items exhibited in the museum “there are weapons, clothing, vessels, historical documents and archaeological evidence that correspond to the era of the Spanish conquest and colonization of the island.”

Escultura en la Plaza de los Artistas, en Guaynabo.

The Iglesia Parroquial de San Pedro Mártir, located around the recreational plaza, is a highlight of the historical tour. The structure was built in 1765 and has been a hub for important events, such as the baptism of Mother Dominga Guzmán-Florit, who is currently in the process of being canonized by the Catholic Church.

Inside “one of the most frequented places” in the town, according to the parish priest, Monsignor Mario Alberto-Guijarro, “you can see the Crucified Christ that dates back to 1918.” The parish was listed on the United States National Register of Historic Places.

“La ciudad de los conquistadores” is also recognized for its striking roundabouts, which exhibit beautiful artworks inspired by various artists.

Carlos Santiago-Santana, director of the Department of Art, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs of Guaynabo, stated that “the entire town is a museum, of music, of sports and of transportation. Wherever people go they will see art.”

The Iglesia Parroquial de San Pedro Mártir. (Xavier García) (Xavier Garcia)

According to Santiago-Santana, local tourists are the ones who visit this municipality the most, seeking to enjoy its attractions.

“Most of these attractions are held in the town center, such as the old telegraph building, the Román Baldorioty de Castro recreational plaza, which has a classic style. Likewise, the Iglesia Parroquial de San Pedro Mártir and a gigantic water fountain complement the refreshing atmosphere of the area,” he noted.

“In front of the plaza is the old city hall, which now holds Atlantic University. Since it’s a historic building, there are pieces that remain intact, such as the plaque that contains the names of all the previous mayors of Guaynabo,” he added.

Another highly visited place is the Merchants’ Plaza, located between the Cecilio Urbino and José de Diego streets in the town center, which recognizes those who pushed forth economic activity in the city.

Merchants’ Plaza in Guaynabo. (Xavier García) (Xavier Garcia)

It is an open space where locals and visitors can enjoy a variety of mosaics, which show “the faces of those who created the Guaynabo that we know today.”

“This is one of the towns with the most local commerce. Here you can see names and faces of important merchants, including grocery stores, bakeries, lechoneras, among other businesses that have been recognized in that area. They were entrepreneurs in our Guaynabo,” he insisted.

A few steps away from the place is the Artists’ Plaza, which contains dozens of visual artworks that represent the communities of Guaynabo.

“Most of these pieces are made out of metal, copper and aluminum. You can also see works by sculptors Ramón Berríos, Carmen Inés-Blondet, Archie Cortés, Carlos Guzmán, Heriberto Nieves, Harak Rubio, Pablo Rubio, Linda Sánchez and Luis Torruella,” he said.

Recreational plaza in Guaynabo. (Xavier García) (Xavier Garcia)

Another architectural jewel is the building that housed the old telegraph on Carazo Street. It dates back to 1947 and is currently occupied by private offices.

Leaving the town center, you will find the Mirador Gavillán, “a kind of platform located on the PR-835 highway en route to La Marquesa (the forest park). There people can appreciate the natural beauty of the area and of the surrounding municipalities.”

Finally, another area that can be enjoyed in the town is the Paseo Tablado de Guaynabo, which haves several kiosks serving food and drinks.