17 de abril de 2024
El Campito in Manatí Reinvents Its Style 

This business went from a typical local bar to a vintage restaurant

April 17, 2024 - 11:00 PM

El Campito is located on PR-6668 in Manatí. (David Villafane/Staff)
María C. Moreno Villarreal
By María C. Moreno Villarreal

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Manatí- El Campito has existed for more than 20 years in this northern town. Until some months ago, it was the typical local bar where neighbors drank a beer after work or threw coins in the slot machines.

“It’s been in the hands of my husband’s family for years,” says Maylín Vargas, who manages the business with her husband Paul Jiménez-Haddock. “With the pandemic we were forced to completely close down like so many others. That’s why we decided to reinvent ourselves and make it more restaurant-like. We removed everything that was distinctive of the bar and redecorated. We got the food handling permits and here we are,” she adds.

El Campito consists of three main areas: an indoor space, a terrace and a patio. Two brightly painted wooden houses and large windows create a welcoming atmosphere. The walls are decorated with souvenirs, Puerto Rican flags and vintage objects such as irons, Polaroid cameras and written placards.

Maylín Seda, who manages the restaurant with her husband.
Maylín Seda, who manages the restaurant with her husband. (David Villafane/Staff)

A small stage inside serves as a setting for acoustic music concerts. They are offered every Friday and some Saturdays, and make the restaurant an ideal place to socialize and celebrate.

“Since we have different spaces, the place lends itself to family reunions, birthdays and parties. We’ve been at this for seven months and the truth is that the reception has been tremendous. It’s constantly full and those who came before, when they look at the place now, can’t believe the change. We honestly receive really good compliments, and people come and have a great time,” says Maylín.

For both Maylín and Paul, the love of business comes as a family. Both of their parents have earned their living and pushed the families forward thanks to their stores and bars.

The menu

To create the menu, Maylín turned to her friend Álex Valentín, a chef with a lot of experience in these matters. Currently, the kitchen is managed by her husband with the advice of Chef Valentín.

Mofongo Mar y Tierra.
Mofongo Mar y Tierra. (David Villafane/Staff)

“Alex helped me prepare the menu because neither Paul nor I have experience in that area. We started with a few things, but it has gradually grown,” she says.

El Campito divides its offer between appetizers, platters, main dishes and mofongos. Among the appetizers there is malanga croquettes and wine longaniza. The platters consist of a variety of finger foods such as wings, chicharrones de pollo (fried chicken bites) and fried pork chunks, among other things. For main dishes, there are meats, chicken and fish.

Among the favorites are fish tacos and burgers. Their mofongos come stuffed with meat, fish and seafood. Another appeal are the cocktails, frappés and the house drinks. To finish, you should ask for the tasty homemade dessert.

Among their future plans is to offer brunch on Sundays. “I’m taking barista classes to have a menu with interesting coffees so I can offer brunch. And many people like to finish their dinner with a special coffee,” she affirms.

Taro croquettes. 
Taro croquettes.  (David Villafane/Staff)

Details

El Campito is located on PR-6668 in Manatí.

- It opens Tuesday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the exception of Fridays where they remain open after midnight.

- It is usually full, so we suggest booking beforehand especially if it is a large group. To do so, you can call 787-299-5283.

- To know the artists who will perform there, you can follow the restaurant on Facebook or Instagram.

Fish tacos.
Fish tacos. (David Villafane/Staff)
Somos ManatíManatíSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
María C. Moreno Villarreal
