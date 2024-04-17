Surfer from Manatí Uses His Clothing Line to Support This Sport

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Manatí.- The sea was always “a safe place” for Ricardo Crespo-Meléndez. On the northern coast of his hometown, he found refuge in Los Tubos, Mar Chiquita and Poza de las Mujeres beaches.

The only surfer in his family, he began practicing extreme water sports such as kitesurfing, paddle boarding and body boarding at a very early age. And, between 2004 and 2012, it led him to compete in local and international events. He was also the first Puerto Rican to be a part of the Eastern Surfing Association circuit in the United States.

After retiring from competing, he began working a regular “8:00 to 5:00″ job. He had also become a dad, which undoubtedly changed his priorities. Inevitably, he moved away from the sea for a time.

But in 2016, after becoming unemployed, he saw an opportunity to return to the waves, “which is what I truly love.” Although this time he began a beach clothing line, with which he would also help promote surf athletes: Ocean Vibes.

“I say it’s a brand with a big heart. What I enjoy most is helping with how little or how much I have. We support athletes so they can compete and represent the Island in other countries,” explains Crespo.

Since its founding, Ocean Vibes has been a sponsor of the Puerto Rico National Surfing Team’s uniforms. He has also donated pieces from his clothing line so that athletes can obtain the necessary funds to participate in sporting events. And more recently, he backed Puerto Rican athlete Steven Piñeiro’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for skateboarding.

Regarding the creation of his designs, the surfer says that he used his experience and style within the sport to carry an image that his clients like. His designs highlight symbols of the sea and elements of Puerto Rico, such as the flag and map of the Island.

“We’re focused on solar protection products: long-sleeved shirts, caps, visors, swimsuits. I started thinking about making a brand with global potential, like the next Volcom or Quicksilver that comes out of the Caribbean, especially from Manatí and Puerto Rico. Thank God, who’s led me through this path (…) We’ve created a division with everything (that’s characteristic) of Puerto Rico that Puerto Ricans who live outside the Island love. And we have the classic clothing line with a global focus,” says Crespo. He also offers surfing workshops for children, and trains with his 9-year-old daughter, who inherited his love for the waves.