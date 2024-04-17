Opinión
17 de abril de 2024
77°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Somos: K-feína Captivates Through Its Offering of Local Coffee 

The picturesque Manatí coffee shop delights its customers with its Café del Alba, a product of its own milling

April 17, 2024 - 11:00 PM

For the owner of the K-feína coffee shop in Manatí, the concept “from the farm to the cup” is not an advertising refrain but a real experience for customers. (XAVIER GARCIA)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Manatí.- If there is one thing K-feína can guarantee, it is the freshness and unique flavor of the coffee they serve. Because here, the concept “from farm to cup” is not an advertising slogan but a real experience for customers.

“This was born as an idea from my old man and me, while looking to diversify our products. We’ve had a coffee processing plant for 33 years and in 1999 we started working with ground coffee. Then we decided to get more out of this quality product by bringing it directly to the cup. It wasn’t easy because the competition in this industry is tough. But we started visiting agricultural fairs throughout the island until we were able to open the locale in 2016,” explained Bernardo López-Pagán, owner of Café del Alba farm in Ciales and K-feína coffee shop. The shop is located in the mountains of Barrio Río Arriba Saliente in Manatí.

The business owner confessed that he had his doubts as to the success of his business since it was not built on one of the main highways of the town. However, it has become one of the favorite places for the people of Manatí to visit. In addition to the traditional freshly roasted coffee, customers can try it with a variety of flavors such as orange, coconut, brandy, amaretto, chocolate and hazelnut, among others. The shop also has a menu with breakfast, arepas and natural fruit juices.

Para el propietario del coffee shop K-feína, en Manatí, el concepto “de la finca a la taza” no es un estribillo publicitario sino una experiencia real para los clientes.K-feína está ubicado en las montañas del barrio Río Arriba Saliente de Manatí.Además de café, el negocio sirve desayunos y jugos naturales, entre otros alimentos.
1 / 6 | K-feína conquers with its freshness. Para el propietario del coffee shop K-feína, en Manatí, el concepto “de la finca a la taza” no es un estribillo publicitario sino una experiencia real para los clientes. - XAVIER GARCIA

“You won’t find the same coffee that we use here anywhere else. We prepare what’s called natural coffee, which is when the ripe red pulp is left to dry as it is [through the natural sundried process]. So what happens? It takes so long for that coffee to dry that not everyone is willing to wait,” says López-Pagán. This cozy locale that emulates a small jíbara house has a very special meaning: he built it himself along with his father.

K-feína opens its doors Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Breakfast is served until 2:00 p.m. For more information you can access their social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
