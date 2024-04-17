Somos: K-feína Captivates Through Its Offering of Local Coffee 

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Manatí.- If there is one thing K-feína can guarantee, it is the freshness and unique flavor of the coffee they serve. Because here, the concept “from farm to cup” is not an advertising slogan but a real experience for customers.

“This was born as an idea from my old man and me, while looking to diversify our products. We’ve had a coffee processing plant for 33 years and in 1999 we started working with ground coffee. Then we decided to get more out of this quality product by bringing it directly to the cup. It wasn’t easy because the competition in this industry is tough. But we started visiting agricultural fairs throughout the island until we were able to open the locale in 2016,” explained Bernardo López-Pagán, owner of Café del Alba farm in Ciales and K-feína coffee shop. The shop is located in the mountains of Barrio Río Arriba Saliente in Manatí.

The business owner confessed that he had his doubts as to the success of his business since it was not built on one of the main highways of the town. However, it has become one of the favorite places for the people of Manatí to visit. In addition to the traditional freshly roasted coffee, customers can try it with a variety of flavors such as orange, coconut, brandy, amaretto, chocolate and hazelnut, among others. The shop also has a menu with breakfast, arepas and natural fruit juices.

“You won’t find the same coffee that we use here anywhere else. We prepare what’s called natural coffee, which is when the ripe red pulp is left to dry as it is [through the natural sundried process]. So what happens? It takes so long for that coffee to dry that not everyone is willing to wait,” says López-Pagán. This cozy locale that emulates a small jíbara house has a very special meaning: he built it himself along with his father.