Washington - In her first report, Puerto Rico statehood delegate Elizabeth Torres claimed that there is no reason to keep the statehood delegation operating, and asked Governor Pedro Pierluisi to push for its dissolution.

Torres, who was elected on May 16 as a congressional delegate to lobby in the U.S. House of Representatives for statehood for Puerto Rico, believes it is necessary to hold a referendum on the island, endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice, as required by a 2014 federal law, before advancing statehood in Congress.

In her 204-page report to Governor Pierluisi, Torres said that on behalf of those who excited “as I was”, hopeful “as I was”, voted for the six delegates, “I ask you to dissolve this body,” and she added that there is nothing in law to justify “our existence” or the expenses resulting from three years operating. “Too many things have been done wrong, it is time to amend them,” Torres said in the report she submitted on Wednesday.

Torres said that since she was elected she has tried to make sense of something that looks like “a hoax” and that operates “as a political arm of the New Progressive Party” (PNP), whose leaders she considers “have turned statehood into a mirage”.

Act 167 of 2020 authorized the election of six delegates to lobby for statehood in Washington. Voter turnout was 39 percent. Since July, they have promoted Bill 1522 by Democrat Darren Soto (Fla.) and Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer González, seeking a federal referendum on statehood yes or no, tied to a process for Puerto Rico’s admission as the 51st state of the United States.

The law requires the six statehood lobbyists to file reports every 90 days. Yesterday afternoon, Torres and former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares had made their reports public. Zoraida Buxó does not have to file until October 10, since she took office on July 11, not July 1, as four of her colleagues.

Except for former Governor Rosselló Nevares, who preferred to continue working in a private company, the other five delegates have a salary of $90,000 annually and can claim reimbursements of up to $30,000 for their expenses this fiscal year.

Torres - who has been immersed in an internal battle mainly with former Senator Melinda Romero Donelly – stated in her report that even Governor Pierluisi acknowledged that after the November 2020 plebiscite, when statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote, statehood is stalled in Puerto Rico and that if the U.S. House passes Bill 1522, it “dies in the Senate”.

In her report, Torres does not mention any meeting with a member of Congress and points to a divided delegation, and efforts by former Governor Rosselló Nevares to control the agenda. She also asked whether with the problems with the delegation and the law that regulates it she should meet with Congress members reluctant to defend a mandate, a product of improvisation, that does not even “have federal endorsement”.

She also noted that she warned Pierluisi that Rosselló Nevares seeks “to use the platform and access provided by the delegation, not only to clean up his image but to create a political party structure for 2024-28.

Rosselló Nevares, who filed his report in English, said he has promoted the creation of an “extended delegation” to include statehood advocates in the diaspora. He said the initiative brings together 720 people.

Although he does not mention any member of Congress, Rosselló Nevares stated that he held 49 congressional meetings and 107 individual meetings with Puerto Rican constituents. He does not specify which ones have been face-to-face, although it is clear that he has not traveled to the island and that statehood lobbyist, like any citizen, have limited access to Congress.

PDP Secretary General Ramón Luis Cruz Burgos said they will insist on trying to repeal the law that allowed the election of statehood delegates.