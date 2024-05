San Juan Court Judge Alfonso Martínez Piovanetti granted the request filed by Fahad Ghaffar against John Paulson -his former partner- to access Earle HC LLC information. This entity is developing the Vanderbilt Residences complex in San Juan. However, the judge denied a similar request related to Duo Condado, owner of the Vanderbilt and La Concha hotels.

In the first case, the judge ruled that Ghaffar - through Better Puerto Rico LLC - is a partner of Earle HC and so he is entitled to the information he requested in a letter dated October 30, 2023, but which Paulson Puerto Rico allegedly refused to provide.

The judge ruled that based on the facts determined in “this decision, the circumstances necessary for the court to summarily order Earle, through this special proceeding, to provide access to the plaintiff to inspect its corporate books and records have been established.”

“Said conclusion is inevitable given that it emerged from all the evidence presented,” as well as from” the particular circumstances of this case, that Better Puerto Rico is currently a member of Earle pursuant to the provisions of the Operating Agreement of the latter entity,” reads Judge Martinez Piovanetti’s partial ruling.

In his decision, issued Thursday, Martínez Piovanetti, among other things, ordered Paulson to provide all the documents Ghaffar requested, including an update on the sale of condo hotel apartments; an update on the construction budget; the construction progress, along with any reported delays; an update on bids received for the construction work; an update on any cancellations requested by the buyers; current cash balances; among others.

In the Better Puerto Rico lawsuit, Ghaffar alleged that he owned 44% of Earle, after investing more than $10 million in the development of the condo hotel, and that the project suffered “major delays,” while being “way over budget.” Earle, in turn, is part of the Paulson Puerto Rico group. In the lawsuit, Paulson PRV Holdings LLC and Rafael Cedeño Paulson, Executive Vice President of Paulson Puerto Rico, are included as defendants.

According to Ghaffar, Paulson sought to “take” Better Puerto Rico’s earnings in Earle through certain amendments to an alleged agreement between the parties.

During an evidentiary hearing held about two weeks ago, Paulson’s legal counsels, led by Juan Casillas, sought to prove that Ghaffar only had economic interests in the project. However, the judge rejected that argument.

Specifically, Martínez Piovanetti considered it important not to overlook Section 10 of the Operating Agreement, which provides that the profits and losses of the company will be allocated solely to the member.

“Therefore, to accept the defendant’s theory that the only thing Better Puerto Rico acquired was a mere economic interest, without major participation rights, would imply recognizing a category of direct investor regarding Earle that is not even contemplated by the Operating Agreement of this LLC (limited liability company),” the ruling adds.

They will appeal the ruling

José Andreu Fuentes, the lawyer leading Ghaffar´s legal team, stressed that the judge ‘s decision constitutes an “undeniable victory” for his client.

“As we have been saying all along, Paulson’s criminal actions will have no validity in a court of law. Our client invested $11,000,000 and years of work, and Paulson refused to recognize him as an owner. The court found Ghaffar to be a credible witness and ruled in his favor. Immediately, Paulson must provide all books and records to Ghaffar, who is now a full 44% member and owner of Vanderbilt Residences,” the attorney said in written statements.

Meanwhile, Cedeño Paulson stressed that the judge’s ruling is “simply a partial decision” and anticipated that the company’s lawyers would file a request for reconsideration.

“The evidence reflected that while Ghaffar invested in one of his many entities, the reality is that the parties never agreed on the terms to make Better Puerto Rico a member, the latter being an economic interest holder since the Paulson entities never made or consented to a transfer. We remain confident that truth and justice will prevail in the subsequent proceedings,” said Paulson Puerto Rico’s executive vice president.

As for the second lawsuit Ghaffar filed seeking a statutory injunction to access Duo Condado’s books for his alleged role as owner of the entity through the Condado Hotel Owners organization, the judge ruled that, although Ghaffar purchased the participation rights of the entity, “subsequent events that would be necessary for it to be considered a substitute member under the express terms of Duo Condado’s Operating Agreement” never occurred.

The Vanderbilt and La Concha dispute

According to the ruling, it was not preponderantly demonstrated that the remaining member of Duo Condado, Paulson PRV, had consented in writing to admitting Condado Hotel Owners (owned by Ghaffar) as a member of the limited liability company.

Andreu Fuentes assured that the judge found that Ghaffar does own the hotel complex, but Paulson “did not complete the paperwork to prove it.”

“We are sure that our client will be recognized and will obtain his full membership in due time,” the lawyer said.

Cedeño Paulson, however, claimed that the Duo County dispute confirmed that Ghaffar “was never and is not a member at any of our hotels.”

“Our employees today can rest on this victory and be confident that under no circumstances will they ever have to endure Fahad’s behavior again. The evidence is clear and compelling. Therefore, it was clearly established in the ruling that Ghaffar has no participation in any of Paulson Puerto Rico’s hotels. The judge’s decision allows us to continue with our excellent operations that employ more than 1,000 Puerto Ricans,” the executive said.

During the evidentiary hearing on both cases held last month, Paulson’s lawyers considered it “irrational” that Ghaffar could have any active participation in the billionaire’s businesses on the island.

Ghaffar was fired from Paulson Puerto Rico in July 2023 and has since sued his former partner seven times for, among other things, alleged fraud.

Paulson also filed a lawsuit against Ghaffar in October 2023 for alleged fraud, embezzlement, and unjust enrichment. In the appeal, the businessman alleged $189.6 million in damage.

Then, last February, Paulson’s counsel amended the complaint - filed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) - to include money laundering allegations.

Later this month, the U.S. businessman filed another lawsuit against Innoveo, Inc. and the Ghaffar brothers for breach of contract, fraud, and unjust enrichment.

Innoveo is a technology company in which Paulson allegedly invested $12.1 million because he was told it was an insurance software company, even though it was only dedicated to offering information systems services for the businessman’s own companies, according to the lawsuit.