The phone lines of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been ringing more than usual with complaints about corrupt politicians or contractors, after former Cataño Mayor Félix “el Cano” Delgado pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and federal authorities in Puerto Rico urged others involved to do the same.

This, according to FBI Special Agent in Puerto Rico Joseph González during a press conference held at FBI headquarters, where he announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with ten other state and federal agencies.

“Since last week, we have seen an increase in calls about corruption complaints. More than usual... They are calling with information about something that could be a federal crime,” González said.

This increase in tips comes after FBI agents arrested Mario Villegas Vargas, a contractor and one of the owners of J.R. Asphalt, in his home in Gurabo, last Thursday early in the morning, on charges of bribery and extortion.

“We can’t say when, who or where, but we can say that yes, it is going to happen,” said the U.S. District Attorney in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, when asked if more arrests were expected soon.

Both the head of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office directly called on any contractor or politician who has participated in corruption schemes to contact them, because, they said, “the earlier” they cooperate, “the greater any potential benefit” they may have. This came after it became public that Delgado signed a plea agreement in which federal authorities seized $105,800 in cash and five luxury watches, which he obtained through fraud.

El Nuevo Día revealed last week that other mayors had also been mentioned before the grand jury for allegedly participating in similar schemes with contractors J.R. Asphalt and Waste Collection, according to sources.

Anti-Corruption task force

González announced yesterday that to tackle the “corruption threat” on the island he was signing a memorandum of understanding with 10 other state and federal agencies.

Unlike previous efforts such as the “interagency anti-corruption group,” where strategies or trends are discussed broadly, the new agreement is based on investigators and auditors from other agencies working hand in hand - some full-time; others, part-time - under the oversight of the director of the FBI’s Public Corruption Unit in Puerto Rico, Félix Alvarado.

“For the FBI, nothing changes (in terms of budget or personnel), what changes is that we are bringing in resources from other agencies, to supplement the resources we had to work on corruption cases,” González answered to questions by El Nuevo Día.

At the federal level, the group will include the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Department of Education; the OIG of the U.S. Department of Housing; and the OIG of the U.S. Department of Labor.

At the state level, resources will be provided by the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico, the Office of Government Ethics, the OIG of the Government of Puerto Rico, the General Services Administration, the Bureau of Special Investigations and the Department of Public Safety.

“This group will be composed of investigators from the different agencies with the purpose that, when a complaint of corruption arrives, it can be evaluated at the federal, state and administrative levels in a coordinated manner. The purpose is that behavior, whether criminal, negligent, or merely careless, by public officials will always have consequences,” González said at the beginning of the press conference called by his agency.

He added that this effort will help prosecute those involved in corruption schemes for both federal and state crimes.

“If there are cases that do not have the elements to be taken to the federal level, they are taken to the state level or vice versa,” he said.