Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
31 de octubre de 2025
81°lluvia moderada
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Federal Aviation Administration issues temporary flight ban over area southeast of Ceiba

The move comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Here is what you should know.

October 31, 2025 - 6:54 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In the image, the red rectangle shows the airspace restricted by the U.S. government. (FAA)
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
By Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Periodista de Breaking Newsyaritza.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), under the direction of the Department of Defense (DoD), issued a new Notice For Air Missions (NOTAM) establishing temporary flight restrictions over a narrow corridor south of the Municipality of Ceiba, over the sea.

RELATED

The order with identifier FDC 5/9106 was issued yesterday, Thursday, and will go into effect on November 1, extending until March 31, 2026, according to the notice published on the federal agency’s digital platform, which even warns of penalties for pilots who disobey the instructions.

The new flight restrictions are in addition to a previous notice that runs through December 2025, which establishes similar measures in an area of Vieques “to provide a safe environment for munitions destruction operations“.

According to the notice, the FAA classified an area south of Ceiba, where the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base is located, as “National Defense Airspace”. Therefore, pilots who do not comply may be intercepted, detained and interviewed by security or law enforcement personnel.

The agency further warned that additional actions may be taken against any pilot who fails to comply with the special requirements announced in this NOTAM, including imposition of civil penalties and suspension or revocation of licenses and certifications.

Also, the administration of President Donald Trump may bring criminal charges under 49 U.S.C. Â§ 46307 for, among other things, violating national defense airspace.

“The U.S. Government may use lethal force against the aircraft if it is determined that the aircraft poses an imminent security threat,” the notice stated.

The FAA said the restrictions are due to “special safety reasons”. The affected area is from latitude 18Â°11′07″ N to 17Â°52′20″ N and longitude 65Â°40′29″ W to 65Â°36′02″ W (the corridor in red in the main image), including airspace between 2,500 and 5,000 feet above sea level.

“Only DoD participating aircraft operations are authorized under its direction,” reads the notice.

According to the FAA, all aircraft entering or leaving the restricted flight area (TFR) must have an active flight plan, either IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) or VFR (Visual Flight Rules), with a discrete transponder code. The aircraft must transmit that code prior to takeoff and at all times while remaining within TFR.

In addition, all aircraft entering or leaving the TFR must maintain radio communication with air traffic control, according to the advisory.

Although the FAA did not specify the nature of the “special security reasons” that compelled the flight restriction, the measure coincides with an increase in U.S. military activity in the Caribbean amid tensions with Venezuela.

Recently, Trump defended, during a speech to U.S. troops in Japan, the attacks he has carried out against vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean allegedly laden with drugs.

“Democrats on the radical left said they were just fishing. Well, submarines don’t fish, do they? You guys know more about submarines than I do,”he said aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the Yokosuka naval base.

The Republican leader insisted that U.S. forces are destroying vessels designed to traffic drugs and carrying enough to “kill 25,000 Americans” from overdoses.

Since the continuing escalation of tensions with Venezuela, in Puerto Rico, specifically El Faro beach, in the municipality of Arroyo, military exercises have been carried out. In addition, aircraft and warships have arrived at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Ceiba.

Also, the Department of Defense ordered the mobilization of its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, Carrier Strike Group-12’s flagship, to Caribbean and South American waters, presumably to strengthen the ability to detect, monitor and counter illicit activities.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Breaking NewsPentágonoCeibaPuerto RicoAdministración Federal de Aviación (FAA)Espacio
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Yaritza Rivera ClementeArrow Icon
Periodista loiceña con más de ocho años de experiencia en prensa escrita. Trabajó para el periódico El Vocero cubriendo temas de "breaking news" y Legislatura. En sus años de experiencia, cubrió...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 31 de octubre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: