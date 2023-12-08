💬See comments
Federal Bankruptcy Court Judge María de los Ángeles González approved the auction process for the sale of San Jorge Children’s Hospital, over a year after the Santurce facility filed for bankruptcy due to debts totaling $50 million.
Friday, December 8, 2023 - 4:10 p.m.
