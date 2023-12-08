The order issued last Monday gives bidders until Monday, December 11, to submit their proposals.
The order issued last Monday gives bidders until Monday, December 11, to submit their proposals. (David Villafane/Staff)

Federal Bankruptcy Court Judge María de los Ángeles González approved the auction process for the sale of San Jorge Children’s Hospital, over a year after the Santurce facility filed for bankruptcy due to debts totaling $50 million.

💬See comments