Finca Córsica: A Countryside Experience in the Coast

Patillas.- Getting to experience staying in a farm and enjoying farm work and the land’s bounties, as well as the beauty of the sea, is undoubtedly the great attraction of Finca Córsica, in Patillas. This space, which is roughly 5 acres, is managed by Kevin Rodríguez Fernández, a civil engineer, and it offers a full countryside experience in a coastal area.

Rodríguez Fernández, the 31-year-old owner, hails from Guayama but was captivated by the beauty of “La Esmeralda del Sur” (the emerald of the south) in 2017, and turned his farm into a farmstay-style bed and breakfast. “Finca Córsica has 3 rooms for 3 people. In addition, we have Casa Coral, which can house up to 10 people; Encantador Tiny Home, for up to 6 people, and we also have a camping area,” detailed the owner.

In this space, not only do guests live in Kevin’s house, but they also coexist with him in his workspace, since the farm operates from dusk to dawn. Guests can spend their time in the grounds with the employees, they can see the crops, and even interact with animals such as chickens, ducks, cats, dogs, and sometimes even cows and horses.

Kevin Rodriguez, owner of Finca Córsica. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“I don’t promote this as a hotel or an Airbnb. I always say we’re an operating farm. That’s the part that sets us apart us because it’s a real farmstay experience; that is, you’re inside an actual farm witnessing how it works. It’s very family-oriented; I offer you the full countryside experience in the coast, but I don’t skimp on comfort,” said Rodríguez Fernández.

FInca Córsica offers tours where visitors can see the different trees that grow in the farm, such as mango, starfruit, jobos (hog plum), and acerola cherry. “I show them the leaves and the pests that attack them; I explain what agriculture entails. I’m very open on my tours. We don’t just talk about X, Y, and Z and that’s it, guests interact personally with me, we explain the crops and we answer any question they might have,” explained the young farmer.

Finca Córsica stands out for its various types of coconut crops, but they also have crops such as sugarcane, passionfruit, sweet chilies, soursop, squash, watermelon, pigeon peas, sweet potato, beehive ginger, and yams. “It’s a polyculture farm, where we make the most out of the space,” he detailed. One of the farm’s greatest attractions is that, aside from having a pool that is close to the beach, it also has access to shallow beach areas that facilitate its enjoyment.

Some of the farm’s crops are passionfruit, coconut, soursop, plantains, bananas, sweet potatoes, and more. (XAVIER GARCIA)

How was Finca Córsica born?

Patillas became Rodríguez Fernández’s home after 2017, when Hurricane María’s passage through the island forced him to close his screen printing business, which was located in Guayama.

As he completed his studies in civil engineering, the young man set out to find a space to live. However, when he saw the farm, which is located in PR-3 Highway, he came up with the concept that today is his dream come true.

“I chose Patillas because I love the place. But after seeing the farm’s facilities, which were quite large and had the agriculture that I could share, and seeing the only hotel in Patillas closed after the hurricane, I knew there’d be a demand for lodging because that hotel had been there for many years... I just didn’t realize I’d have such a large tourist clientele,” said the young agribusinessman.

Finca Córsica employs six patillenses and indirectly employs three other residents of this town. In addition, Rodríguez Fernández promotes local consumption and visiting local businesses, as well as the purchase of fresh fish from local fishermen. “When someone makes sancocho (Puerto Rican beef stew), I put up a sign and we pick some up. I don’t earn anything from that, but it’s so that they (guests) have the experience of eating a sancocho or guanimes con bacalao (cornmeal dumplings with stewed cod), because sometimes, they don’t know what it’s like. I also strive to integrate the community. We also promote local fishing, I connect guests with local fishermen so they can buy from them and cook their own fish. I make them feel like they’re a part of the community,” said the owner.