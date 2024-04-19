Creative Jewelry in Artesanías Tanja

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Patillas.- Ever since he was a child, Dennis Lebrón Ortiz displayed a natural ability to work with wood by creating his own toys. For him it was nothing special, but his talent was undoubtedly a special gift.

Though he spent much of his life working in a pharmaceutical company, Lebrón Ortiz kept making pieces for himself, until in 2000, after retiring, he decided to certify himself as an artisan in the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (Fomento). Since then, art is his lifeline.

“As a boy I always made my toys with wood, I made my toy cars myself. But around 2000, my wife discovered that I have this talent because I made some things for the house, so I became officially certified as an artisan in Fomento,” explained Lebrón Ortiz.

Lebrón Ortiz assures that the creative process serves as therapy for him. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Under the name of Artesanías Tanja, this artist creates keychains and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. All his pieces are exclusive and require drawing and painting skills, in addition to woodworking skills, with wood serving as a raw material that he has always handled with passion. Lebrón Ortiz has added leather pieces to his variety of products, which he even combines with wood.

“Wood is a great resource because you can do so many things with it, and it works well with leather. Both are versatile materials, you can create many things out of them,” said the Patillas native, a resident of Brisas de la Esmeralda.

The inspiration for his works has no limits, although the artist states that his most popular pieces are those that have elements alluding to Puerto Rican culture.

“I create all my pieces, they’re original concepts of mine. I sit down to draw and I really like local elements, such as the Coquí Taíno, the Taíno sun, and the Puerto Rican flag. I use the flag a lot because I’ve realized that customers really like it. I also use elements like butterflies, hearts, but Puerto Rican elements are recurring,” he confessed.

“Putting his heart” on each piece to meet his own high quality standards is another characteristic of Lebrón Ortiz’s work. “I’m already well-versed in this art form, but it’s still complicated. When I’m working on pieces, I do it calmly so they won’t get ruined. There’s details that perhaps customers don’t see, but I, as a craftsman, might realize that I’m missing something and I don’t like it because I’m very detail-oriented. I like my pieces to be well finished,” he explained.

Leather and wood bracelets. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Creating one of the pieces. (XAVIER GARCIA)

This craftsman from Patillas showcases his pieces throughout the island, as he goes from fair to fair, proudly exhibiting his works. “I started visiting different fairs since Hurricane Maria (2017), I used to stay around Patillas and in Guayama, but when I started going to other towns like Adjuntas, Las Marías, I realized that it is very nice to share my art. I love creating, working, and traveling around the island,” he said.

In addition to enjoying the festive atmosphere and meeting other artisans, Lebrón Ortiz assures that the creative process serves as therapy, as he’s been able to channel many emotions for situations that life has presented through his work. “Art itself is therapeutic. You sit down to work and it is very relaxing. I know friends who, after being diagnosed with certain conditions, pick up hobbies, such as painting or creating. When my father died, I came home and I just started working. I wanted to put my mind to work,” said the artisan. In fact, he pointed out that his family is not a stranger to art, since his daughters, Tanja and Nilsa Lebrón, inherited his talents.

“I have two daughters, Tanja is the oldest and the youngest is Nilsa. They’re both talented, they like to create. Tanja, having never taken painting lessons, sometimes makes drawings that leave me surprised, and I have an eye for good art,” he said proudly.