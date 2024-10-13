Three buses will provide services in an equal number of public schools, starting this semester, after being acquired through a grant from the EPA
Three buses will provide services in an equal number of public schools, starting this semester, after being acquired through a grant from the EPA
Bayamón - From inside, the only noise that can be heard while the bus is in motion is the wind that the air conditioner blows to combat the strong morning heat. With evident satisfaction, the company president - who for a few minutes returned to his days as a chauffeur - the mechanic and the manager comment on the vehicle’s stability, the smoothness of the start and the effectiveness of the brakes.
