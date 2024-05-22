The administration is asking the public finance regulator to reprogram $34.6 million that remains unused for boat and terminal improvements
May 22, 2024 - 12:11 PM
The administration is asking the public finance regulator to reprogram $34.6 million that remains unused for boat and terminal improvements
May 22, 2024 - 12:11 PM
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) authorized the reprogramming of nearly $34.6 million to continue improvements in a series of projects of the Integrated Transportation Authority (ATI) that are vital to improve the quality of life of residents of Culebra and Vieques, ranging from repairing boats for the routes to the island municipalities to works at the terminals.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: