22 de mayo de 2024
prima:Fiscal Board sets ultimatum to the government amid delays in projects for Vieques and Culebra

The administration is asking the public finance regulator to reprogram $34.6 million that remains unused for boat and terminal improvements

May 22, 2024 - 12:11 PM

The reprogramming of the $34.6 million includes money for the repair of the boat terminal, located in Ceiba. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) authorized the reprogramming of nearly $34.6 million to continue improvements in a series of projects of the Integrated Transportation Authority (ATI) that are vital to improve the quality of life of residents of Culebra and Vieques, ranging from repairing boats for the routes to the island municipalities to works at the terminals.

CulebraViequesPuerto Rico
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
