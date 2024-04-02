Hidden Paradise offers relaxation and a spectacular view in Ceiba 

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Ceiba.- The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to an increase in domestic tourism. This not only benefited large hotel chains but also small inns across the island, which promote their locales through various rental platforms with the promise of providing a unique experience.

One of the businesses that benefitted from these conditions is Hidden Paradise, a spacious house located atop the mountain in the Cielito sector in Ceiba that offers spectacular views, relaxation, comfort, privacy, and security to their guests.

Mónica Echaves Kilburn, owner of Hidden Paradise, has been renting out this space to locals and tourists for more than 17 years.

According to Echaves Kilburn, in addition to the beautiful location provided by her property surrounded by nature, it is a priority for her to invest in maintaining the structure. For example, during the past few months, renovations were carried out in the first-level kitchen, an electric gate was installed, and an electric generator was purchased, she explained.

Owner Monica Echaves Kilburn. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“It’s really two houses in one. People can come in large groups. There are a total of five and a half bedrooms (with air conditioning) because there’s a small room with a bed. There are two kitchens, two living rooms, two dining areas, four bathrooms, two laundry areas, and each house has its own key. So, if there are two families, one can stay upstairs and the other downstairs, or they can leave the doors open to be together as a group. There’s a pool, a large terrace with a view of the sea, a BBQ area, a patio, and parking,” detailed Echaves Kilburn about the amenities, which also include internet service, security cameras, and cable TV, with a maximum capacity of 15 people.