We are part of The Trust Project
Five people have died from drowning in Puerto Rico in 2024
This Wednesday, a tourist from Minnesota, Benjamin James King, 52, was swept away by sea currents at a beach in Luquillo
March 14, 2024 - 2:02 AM
This Wednesday, a tourist from Minnesota, Benjamin James King, 52, was swept away by sea currents at a beach in Luquillo
March 14, 2024 - 2:02 AM
A man died Wednesday after being swept away by sea currents while at La Pared beach in Luquillo.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: