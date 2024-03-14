Opinión
14 de marzo de 2024
77°ligeramente nublado
prima:Five people have died from drowning in Puerto Rico in 2024

This Wednesday, a tourist from Minnesota, Benjamin James King, 52, was swept away by sea currents at a beach in Luquillo

March 14, 2024 - 2:02 AM

A police report indicated that the tourist was rescued and taken to the Caribbean Medical Center in critical condition but died while receiving medical assistance. (Angel M. Rivera / STAFF)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

A man died Wednesday after being swept away by sea currents while at La Pared beach in Luquillo.

