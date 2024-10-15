The company could be exposed to penalties if the installation of the machines is not completed on or before June 2026
The company could be exposed to penalties if the installation of the machines is not completed on or before June 2026
Genera PR selected the companies Wartsila North America and Siemens Energy as winners of the auction for the purchase of 10 backup generation units, a process that has been delayed by more than a year with respect to the initial projections, casting doubt on the date on which the machines -necessary to provide support to the electricity production fleet at critical moments- will be able to enter service.
