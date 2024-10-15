Opinión
Raúl Juliá
15 de octubre de 2024
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Genera PR awards tender for the purchase of 10 emergency generation units

The company could be exposed to penalties if the installation of the machines is not completed on or before June 2026

October 15, 2024 - 3:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The purchase includes 10 emergency generation units, with a capacity to produce 244 megawatts. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Genera PR selected the companies Wartsila North America and Siemens Energy as winners of the auction for the purchase of 10 backup generation units, a process that has been delayed by more than a year with respect to the initial projections, casting doubt on the date on which the machines -necessary to provide support to the electricity production fleet at critical moments- will be able to enter service.

Redacción El Nuevo Día
