Raúl Juliá
19 de noviembre de 2024
prima:Genera PR parent company provides details of its financial situation

New Fortress Energy reported that it expects to materialize a series of debt transactions to avoid an event of default, which could trigger the cancellation clauses in its subsidiary’s contract

November 19, 2024 - 4:35 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
New Fortress Energy has been supplying natural gas to the San Juan plant since 2020 and its subsidiary Genera PR has been managing the generation fleet since last year. (neidy.rosado@gfrmedia.com)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Genera PR’s parent company, New Fortress Energy (NFE), reported in its most recent financial report that its management maintains a level of “substantial doubt” that it will be able to continue operating as a “going concern,” based on the capital it currently has to fund operations in “future years.”

