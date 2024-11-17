Opinión
Raúl Juliá
17 de noviembre de 2024
81°lluvia ligera
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Genera PR takes Energy Bureau to the Court of Appeals for warning of fines

The company alleges that the regulator violated its rights by exposing it to penalties related to the unit purchase project.

November 17, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Genera PR projected that the units would be in service by 2027, but the Energy Bureau required that they be ready by June 2026. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Genera PR asked the Court of Appeals to revoke a resolution and order of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) that exposes the company to economic sanctions for alleged “false representations” associated with a project for the purchase of emergency generation units, alleging that the agency did not grant it due process of law nor did it adequately notify it of its mechanisms to challenge the penalties.

