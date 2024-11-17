The company alleges that the regulator violated its rights by exposing it to penalties related to the unit purchase project.
November 17, 2024 - 3:37 PM
The company alleges that the regulator violated its rights by exposing it to penalties related to the unit purchase project.
November 17, 2024 - 3:37 PM
Genera PR asked the Court of Appeals to revoke a resolution and order of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) that exposes the company to economic sanctions for alleged “false representations” associated with a project for the purchase of emergency generation units, alleging that the agency did not grant it due process of law nor did it adequately notify it of its mechanisms to challenge the penalties.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: