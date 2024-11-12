The country is just beginning to implement the first strategies to achieve the efficiency goals set more than five years ago
November 12, 2024 - 4:21 PM
The country is just beginning to implement the first strategies to achieve the efficiency goals set more than five years ago
Along with a number of additional objectives outlined in the public energy policy - such as increasing the use of renewable sources, reducing costs and greater resilience - Puerto Rico faces the challenge of reducing its electricity consumption by 30% within the next 15 years, a goal set for 2019, but whose concrete steps have only begun to be taken in the past 12 months.
