Recognizing a substantial increase in the incidence of power outages associated with load shedding, Genera PR asked the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) to allow it to repair three power generation units, at a cost it estimates at more than $100 million, despite the fact that the regulator has previously denied similar requests from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on the premise that the restoration of the plants was not in line with the transition to renewable energy.