Raúl Juliá
27 de febrero de 2025
prima:Genera PR proposes repairing units that have been out of service for years to mitigate blackouts due to load relays

In the past, the Energy Bureau has denied PREPA’s requests to allocate funds to fix old plants

February 27, 2025 - 5:15 PM

Units #8 and #10 of the San Juan plant (photo) have remained off since 2018 and 2016, respectively. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Recognizing a substantial increase in the incidence of power outages associated with load shedding, Genera PR asked the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) to allow it to repair three power generation units, at a cost it estimates at more than $100 million, despite the fact that the regulator has previously denied similar requests from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on the premise that the restoration of the plants was not in line with the transition to renewable energy.

