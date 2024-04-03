Good food in a family-friendly atmosphere at Yavo Bar & Grill

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Comerío.- Yavo Bar & Grill, located in Comerío, offers stunning views overlooking the La Plata River. Customers can choose wide variety of traditional Puerto Rican dishes and à la carte options, maintaining the quality that it has been known for the past 14 years.

Located on Highway 156, this family-friendly establishment is managed by the young Yavianie Rodríguez Pérez, who has embarked on this new role since her teenage years while still pursuing her aspirations of graduating as a teacher. “It’s not something I studied, and I’m always learning something new every day. I’m 20 years old, and it’s a challenge for me every day. My friends from Comerío have always supported me, and that’s how I manage,” she stated.

“I am continuing my studies in pedagogy and will continue to lead the business, and I always keep my fellow merchants from the town in mind because I’ve discovered that together we are stronger. We always try to lend a hand to our fellow merchants in Comerío. Our plantains are from here, and so are the vegetables. We purchase from local merchants because we prefer to support our own instead of seeking alternatives outside of town,” she emphasized.

Yavianie Rodríguez Pérez, manager of Yavo Bar & Grill. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

As the interview unfolds, dozens of diners savor various delicacies amidst lively conversations that reflect camaraderie. It all depends on the day. Monday to Friday, we cater to Comerío’s workers, but we also serve hospitals, schools, and industries, so we’re practically serving locals. During the weekend, we have different customer profiles because people from many towns come to visit us, which sets us apart on the island,” commented Rodríguez Pérez.

The most requested item on the restaurant’s menu is the churrasco (skirt steak) with assorted sides. “It’s highly requested because you can taste the freshness. Nothing here is reheated. We have a butcher from Comerío and several friends who raise cattle and goats. We always look for their products as our first option to ensure freshness and to support each other,” she emphasized.

“Other than the churrasco, the restaurant offers alternatives to satisfy customers; for example, pasta, burritos, hamburgers, grilled meats, mofongo, and plenty of dishes for everyone, including children. We have a variety of beverages, but our mojitos are recognized because they are prepared with fresh juices,” she noted.

Faced with the constant challenges of running a food business while maintaining her university studies, Rodríguez Pérez expresses gratitude for the support provided by her fellow townsmen and entrepreneur friends. “Everything has gone up in price, and it’s expensive to maintain such a large business. It’s a constant challenge, but staying afloat is what matters,” stated the manager.

The restaurant specializes in traditional Puerto Rican food. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

With two spacious rooms that serve as balconies overlooking the immensity of the La Plata River, Yavo Bar & Grill has the capacity to host events for 40 to 50 people without interrupting the constant flow of regular customers.

“This is a family restaurant. I like to maintain that peace and harmony because it’s important for people to feel comfortable here. Sometimes the adults stay upstairs, and I go downstairs to play with the little ones. The important thing is for everyone who comes here to have a good time. This isn’t a place for partying, but with proper order, this restaurant serves as a space where everyone can enjoy themselves,” she remarked, describing the customer service dynamic.

Regarding future plans, Rodríguez Pérez mentioned that she hopes to expand the kitchen and also to promote collaborative initiatives with Comerío merchants.

“I would like to implement a platform where all Comerío merchants can support each other because we can all benefit together,” she emphasized.

“The legacy continues here until the good Lord says, ‘It’s over,’” remarked Rodríguez Pérez.