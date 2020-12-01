Washington, D.C. – Republican Senator Mike Crapo (Idaho) is set to chair the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over health programs such as Medicaid and the fiscal situation of Puerto Rico.

Senator Crapo is first in line after Charles Grassley (Iowa), who is expected to become the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Republican conference has yet to elect several leaders to its committees, but Crapo, according to Republican sources, seems poised to take over Finance, which, in 2021, will have to decide on new funds for the island’s Medicaid program.

Who will control the Senate will be revealed on January 5, after the two Georgia runoffs. Republicans have secured 50 of the 100 seats.

Crapo, elected to the Senate in 1998, voted in favor of PROMESA Act. He had previously represented Idaho’s 2nd district in the House. In March 1998, he was one of the Republicans who voted against Don Young’s bill for a referendum on Puerto Rico’s political status, which the House approved 209-208, and was later blocked in the Senate.

PUBLICIDAD

Senate President Pro Tempore and Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Grassley, 87, kept the island´s government under close oversight. Grassley returned to Senate yesterday after an asymptomatic case of the coronavirus.