Washington, D.C. - U.S. Congress starts what may be the last two weeks of the 2020 session, with only 10 days left to reach a new agreement on the federal budget and decide whether a consensus bill aimed at stimulating the economy is still possible.

The Senate reconvened yesterday, but the House will do it tomorrow, focused on December 11, when the resolution that temporarily extended last year’s budget expires.

Democratic majority leader, Steny Hoyer (Maryland), indicated that there is a possibility of negotiating a consensus language that would allow to include in the budget bill initiatives to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus, which has killed 267,000 people in the U.S.

“I just hope that we can get an agreement. It may not be everything that everybody wants but at least if we can get some significant relief to people,” Hoyer told “Roll Call”.

PUBLICIDAD

Even if the comprehensive bill that House Democrats have twice passed is not approved now if additional initiatives are necessary, “we’re going to be here next year,” said Hoyer.

In reopening the Senate floor, Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) expressed interest in an agreement on an economic stimulus bill but insisted that it cannot be a comprehensive measure like the House passed.

The Democrats’ most recent bill would cost about $2.2 trillion. McConnell indicated that any legislation should not cost more than $500 billion.

Democrats and Republicans agree that any legislation should include new rounds of federal unemployment assistance and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses, as well as funds to ensure distribution of the coronavirus vaccines that might be approved by the government this month.

Between now and December 11, Congress must also agree on the budget for fiscal year 2021 that began in October, or at least on a resolution that would extend the current spending level to early 2021 and prevent a partial shutdown of the federal government.