While huge protests outside La Fortaleza were demanding Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares´ resignation, a radio producer was trying to extort the governor and Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira for $300,000 and other benefits - including government contracts - to prevent the release of previously unpublished messages from the so-called Telegram chat.

Yesterday, that producer, Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón, 52, better known as “Sixto George,” was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents after a grand jury returned an indictment against him for interstate extortion, attempted extortion and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation

Díaz Colón appeared before Judge Bruce J. McGiverin and requested to be represented by attorneys from the public defender’s office. The judge then postponed the arraignment until February 9 and set bail at $15,000, $10,000 of which could be a property. He was also required to surrender his passport and submit to drug tests.

According to the indictment, between January and July 2019, Díaz Colón and government subcontractor Raúl Maldonado Nieves exchanged information about the existence of a Telegram chat that contained incriminating details against the governor and other high-ranking officials.

The extortion, however, began to crystallize by June 20, when Díaz Colón allegedly sent a message to Maceira warning him that Maldonado Nieves had “overwhelming evidence” that could wreck the administration, starting with the governor if the attacks against Raúl Maldonado Gautier, then the government chief financial officer and father of the subcontractor, continued. The indictment does not specify what the attack consisted of.

In the indictment, Maldonado Nieves is identified as “Person 1” and his father as “Person 2, while Rosselló Nevares is “Person 3” and Maceira, “Person 4”.

The day after the “warning,” Maceira and Díaz Colón met at a restaurant not identified in the document filed before the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico. On that occasion, Díaz Colón asked Maceira to help him with some government contracts. The contract never materialized, according to the prosecutors.

After the release of 889-page Telegram chat on July 13, 2019, Maceira contacted Díaz Colón and they agreed to meet in person. Three days later, they met at Il Postino restaurant in San Juan, El Nuevo Día confirmed. On that occasion, Díaz Colón told Maceira that not all the Telegram chat messages had been published and that the remaining ones had information that affected Rosselló Nevares, his top aides, and the New Progressive Party (PNP).

He added that the government subcontractor intended to “burn down Puerto Rico” unless he received some $300,000, which would be channeled through a corporation that Díaz Colón had registered as his own and that had no contracts with the government. They also discussed some legal agreements with the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget that benefited Díaz Colón.

The defendant, according to U.S. District Attorney´s Office, also alluded to payment for “talent,” referring to influential people who would publicly defend the governor amid the controversy.

Maceira allegedly replied that he was “afraid” of other messages and that he did not want to “get burned” or “get burned more than he already was.” Díaz Colón, however, texted Maceira the names of the companies whose contracts were to be renewed.

Three days after that meeting, Maceira sent a message to Díaz Colón confirming that he was working on the issues discussed.

Protests, however, remained intense outside La Fortaleza. Rosselló Nevares announced his resignation on July 24. Two days later, on July 26, the FBI seized Díaz Colón’s smartphone.

Authorities found that the radio producer had deleted incriminating messages from the phone, so he was charged with destruction of evidence.

McGiverin said yesterday in court that Díaz Colón faces charges that may lead to 20 years in prison each, fines for $250,000 and he will not access supervise release during the first three years if convicted.

Federal prosecutors Myriam Fernández González and Michael Lang, of the Public Integrity section, signed the indictment.

Díaz Colón was known for his ties to the PNP government and starred in a previous incident in the saga of events that led to Rosselló Nevares´resignation in the summer of 2019. Specifically, the Díaz Colón coordinated an interview with the governor at the Z-93 radio station behind the back of the station’s directors, who subsequently fired him.

Attorney Mayra López Mulero, who was a panelist on the morning show where the interview took place, arrived at the studio, but Rosselló Nevares’ bodyguard prevented her from entering. She also represented Maldonado Nieves and Maldonado Gautier.

✉ Email El gobernador Ricardo Rosselló encabezó las conversaciones. Entre otras cosas, llamó "puta" a la exconcejal de la ciudad de Nueva York, Melissa Mark-Viverito. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

El ahora exsecretario de Estado, Luis G. Rivera Marín, renunció luego de la controversia. Participó en el chat de manera limitada. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Christian Sobrino ocupaba cinco puestos en el gabinete, entre ellos, el de principal oficial financiero y representante del gobierno en la Junta de Supervisión Fiscal. Renunció a todos sus cargos. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Alfonso Orona fue asesor legal del gobernador y asesor de asuntos laborales. Renunció luego de haber tenido un accidente tras conducir bajos los efectos del alcohol. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

El cabildero Elías Sánchez dirigió la campaña del gobernador en el 2016 y lo representó en la Junta de Control Fiscal hasta el 2017. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Raúl Maldonado, exoficial principal financiero, exsecretario de Hacienda y exdirector de la Oficina de Gerencia y Presupuesto. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Carlos Bermúdez es exasesor de comunicaciones del gobernador y la comisionada residente, Jenniffer González. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

El publicista Edwin Miranda controlaba la opinión pública, dirigía la compañía de relaciones públicas KOI. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Ramón Rosario es exsecretario de Asuntos Públicos de La Fortaleza. Participaba como analista político en Telemundo y fue suspendido tras el escándalo. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Ricardo Llerandi es el secretario de la Gobernación. Antes fue director de la Compañía de Desarrollo Económico y Comercio. Tuvo una participación limitada. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

El publicista Rafael Cerame participó activamente en el chat. También asesoraba al gobernador en el área de comunicaciones. (ELNUEVODIA.COM)

Anthony Maceira, secretario de Asuntos Públicos, participó limitadamente en el chat. (ELNUEVODIA.COM) Facebook

Controversies over the Telegram chat arose after Maldonado Gautier spoke about an alleged “institutional mafia” in the Treasury Department and the governor fired him almost immediately and then went on vacation to Europe. Rosselló Nevares interrupted his summer break after parts of the Telegram chat were published and then Education Secretary Julia Keleher, Health Insurance Administration chief Angela Avila, and adviser Alberto Velázquez Piñol were arrested for corruption.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant sought to extort a public official of the government of Puerto Rico for his own financial gain, and then compounded his crime by allegedly destroying evidence of his involvement in the scheme when approached by the FBI,” said Nicholas L. McQuaid, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“Defendant Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón threatened and attempted to extort government officials for $300,000 and the awarding of government contracts,” said Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “He threatened to use his influence as a member of the media and on behalf of two public relations firms to destroy the reputations of public officials if they didn’t comply with his requests. Make no mistake, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partner agencies will prosecute those who attempt to extort others and obstruct justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

The head of the FBI on the island, Rafael Riviere Vázquez, indicated that government officials have frequently used their positions for personal gain, but that on this occasion it was an individual who sought to exploit the vulnerabilities of government officials to profit.

For Rafael Riviere Vázquez, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office, “public corruption has many faces… Most often the subject will be a public official who has used his/her position for personal gain,” said. “Sometimes, however, criminals will try to exploit the weaknesses of those who hold public office”.