Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
8 de marzo de 2024
77°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry leaves hotel in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico

A group from the Haitian community in Puerto Rico mobilized in front of the hotel to demand the resignation of the official. However, it is not known if he would be transferred to another hotel or if he intends to leave the island.

8 de marzo de 2024 - 4:52 PM

Protesters outside the Marriott hotel in Isla Verde. (xavier.araujo@gfrmedia.com)
Por

At a time when secrecy surrounds the presence in Puerto Rico of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the Haitian community on the island is demanding the his resignation, whom they attribute to be part of the monumental crisis affecting the Caribbean country.

RELACIONADAS

According to El Nuevo Día sources, Henry stayed overnight at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Isla Verde, from his arrival on Tuesday until Friday, when he planned to leave the property for an unspecified destination. At first, the official only had a reservation for one night, but later increased the amount, this newspaper learned.

His departure from the hotel coincided with a demonstration against the official outside the property. It is currently unknown whether Henry will be transferred to another hotel on the island or if he intends to leave Puerto Rico. Sources told El Nuevo Día that his movements are being guarded by a contingent of federal government security agents.

During the morning hours, a group of Haitians residing in Puerto Rico mobilized in front of the Marriott hotel. With banners in hand, the protesters demanded the resignation of the official.

“The demand is that Ariel Henry leave the country because he is incompetent, he can’t do anything. The people cannot breathe. We need him to leave Haiti now because what he has done is to support armed groups,” said one of the spokesmen, Fanfan Noel.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día from outside the hotel complex, Noel added that, as a result of the situation his country is going through, “the people cannot go out in the streets, the people cannot carry out their normal activities (and) we want him to leave now because he is incompetent”.

Regarding the fact that the Prime Minister is on Puerto Rican soil, where he is staying and being given protection, Noel mentioned that “we think that they are also supporting him by receiving him here in the territory. Since it is American territory, the United States is also supporting him.”

“It is the United States that allows him to be here, otherwise he should be (over) there, in another country or in jail, definitely,” he said.

Tags
HaitíPuerto Rico
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 8 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: