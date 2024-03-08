Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry leaves hotel in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico

At a time when secrecy surrounds the presence in Puerto Rico of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the Haitian community on the island is demanding the his resignation, whom they attribute to be part of the monumental crisis affecting the Caribbean country.

According to El Nuevo Día sources, Henry stayed overnight at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Isla Verde, from his arrival on Tuesday until Friday, when he planned to leave the property for an unspecified destination. At first, the official only had a reservation for one night, but later increased the amount, this newspaper learned.

His departure from the hotel coincided with a demonstration against the official outside the property. It is currently unknown whether Henry will be transferred to another hotel on the island or if he intends to leave Puerto Rico. Sources told El Nuevo Día that his movements are being guarded by a contingent of federal government security agents.

During the morning hours, a group of Haitians residing in Puerto Rico mobilized in front of the Marriott hotel. With banners in hand, the protesters demanded the resignation of the official.

“The demand is that Ariel Henry leave the country because he is incompetent, he can’t do anything. The people cannot breathe. We need him to leave Haiti now because what he has done is to support armed groups,” said one of the spokesmen, Fanfan Noel.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día from outside the hotel complex, Noel added that, as a result of the situation his country is going through, “the people cannot go out in the streets, the people cannot carry out their normal activities (and) we want him to leave now because he is incompetent”.

Regarding the fact that the Prime Minister is on Puerto Rican soil, where he is staying and being given protection, Noel mentioned that “we think that they are also supporting him by receiving him here in the territory. Since it is American territory, the United States is also supporting him.”