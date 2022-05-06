Like countless others around the world, Hank Holland, an American investor who has lived in Puerto Rico for three years, watched from the comfort of his home the shocking images of the millions of people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was especially shaken by the endless lines of women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, fleeing alone, as the Ukrainian government did not allow men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country during the war.