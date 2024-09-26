Secretary William Rodríguez indicated that there are 242 new construction properties that have not been distributed to participants due to “multiple issues” that require detailed analysis by the agency
September 26, 2024 - 8:50 AM
The Housing Department has 242 newly constructed houses that have not been delivered to their owners, among the more than 10,000 participants who have benefited from the Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation Program (R3), due to administrative obstacles or procedures that, in some cases, have taken up to a year, Secretary William Rodríguez acknowledged Tuesday.
