Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Housing Department defends effectiveness of R3 program, despite criticism for slow delivery of homes

Secretary William Rodríguez indicated that there are 242 new construction properties that have not been distributed to participants due to “multiple issues” that require detailed analysis by the agency

September 26, 2024 - 8:50 AM

There are cases, within the 242, in which the beneficiaries do not want to accept the property, whether newly built or remodeled, because they do not agree or are not satisfied with what has been done or want some additional repairs. (Xavier Araújo)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The Housing Department has 242 newly constructed houses that have not been delivered to their owners, among the more than 10,000 participants who have benefited from the Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation Program (R3), due to administrative obstacles or procedures that, in some cases, have taken up to a year, Secretary William Rodríguez acknowledged Tuesday.

