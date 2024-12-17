Opinión
Raúl Juliá
18 de diciembre de 2024
How to integrate artificial intelligence responsibly in teaching? San Juan school receives endorsement for its practices

María Reina Academy is part of the first worldwide group to be recognized under a Middle States Association program

December 17, 2024 - 6:27 AM

Mía Sara Ufret Estrada (left) and Ana Pizarro González (right) lead a student club at the María Reina Academy in San Juan to encourage other students to participate in STEM areas and become familiar with the use of artificial intelligence tools.
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticias

Before taking a short test recently, Mía Sara Ufret Estrada followed the advice of her English teacher and used an artificial intelligence tool to summarize the material discussed in class and work on her own review exams. These portals have also helped Ana Pizarro González to explore new lines of research for her projects and, in less time, identify sources of information to help her with the assignments due in class.

