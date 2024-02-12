Opinión
12 de febrero de 2024
76°nubes rotas
prima:Isiah’s Father, Julio Pacheco, and his message for Puerto Rico: “We are going to bring that ring home”

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, the Kansas City Chiefs running back’s father talks about the player’s ties to the island ahead of the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers

February 12, 2024 - 11:34 PM

Puerto Rican-rooted running back Isiah Pacheco poses during Super Bowl 2024 media day. (Jeff Lewis)
José E. Bartolomei Torres
By José E. Bartolomei Torres
Periodista de Deportesjose.bartolomei@gfrmedia.com

When Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco plays his second Super Bowl, in his first two years in the NFL, this Sunday, he will do it with Puerto Rico on his mind once again. And he will once again wear the Puerto Rican flag on his helmet, as he did during the last Super Bowl in 2023 when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

José E. Bartolomei Torres
José E. Bartolomei Torres es egresado de la Universidad Europea de Madrid (UEM) de 2013 a 2014, en donde tuvo su primera experiencia profesional con el equipo de baloncesto del Real...
