In an interview with El Nuevo Día, the Kansas City Chiefs running back’s father talks about the player’s ties to the island ahead of the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers
February 12, 2024 - 11:34 PM
When Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco plays his second Super Bowl, in his first two years in the NFL, this Sunday, he will do it with Puerto Rico on his mind once again. And he will once again wear the Puerto Rican flag on his helmet, as he did during the last Super Bowl in 2023 when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
