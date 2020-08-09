The State Elections Commission and the voters of the two major parties participating today in primary elections Puerto Rico are called to preserve the institution of the vote, protected by the Constitution as an essential instrument of the Puerto Rican democracy.

It will be essential that victories resulting from primary elections are based on a clear, reliable, and representative process of the place that the vote has in our society. These primary elections are part of the process that our representative democracy provides for voters to choose those they consider the best options to hold public positions in the government of Puerto Rico.

A singularity of these primary elections is that they are taking place amid a pandemic that has changed the lives and the individual and collective habits of Puerto Ricans for almost five months.

This health challenge should prompt the electoral authority to provide a process without logistics setbacks so that voters can vote quickly and safely. Those participating in these primary elections must avoid staying in the surroundings of voting centers, getting together to comment on the event or somehow violating social distancing measures necessary to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus.

This is also the first election to be held within the framework of a new electoral law unilaterally promoted and challenged by the other parties and sectors. It is also the first time that the governor faces an opponent from her own party in the race for the PNP candidacy. It is also the first time that the opposition has three candidates running in the Popular Democratic primary elections.

In all these scenarios, the thoughtful participation of voters is of the utmost importance to a Puerto Rico plunged into economic uncertainty, battered by devastating hurricanes and seismic events still active amid the pandemic.

Setbacks in the process seen last weekend raise concerns. During the New Progressive Party's early voting last weekend, thousands of voters could not vote because the ballots did not reach the schools on time.

Still last Friday, less than 48 hours to open the voting centers, the SEC had not provided the PNP or the PDP with hundreds of thousands of ballots necessary for each election. There some difficulties last Friday with the early vote of inmates, which began later than scheduled, due to delays in the arrival of the staff to conduct COVID-19 tests, and delays with the certifications of the test results of electoral officials.

The SEC must fulfill its duty to overcome such obstacles and to avoid delays or long lines that discourage voters from exercising their rights.

If the early vote served as a rehearsal for this primary, today's elections will be a litmus test that could leave many lessons for November 3. As general elections loom, it is necessary to identify how the implementation of the Electoral Law effectively preserves the vote that must be safeguarded as a pillar of democracy in Puerto Rico. We hope the experience will be as democratic and mature as the challenging times we are facing.

Everyone: voters, SEC, and parties officials must demonstrate the capacity of our island to hold an election that will serve as a model for November general elections and future elections.