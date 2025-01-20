The director of the Justice Department’s Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit discusses the case of the man who called the system more than 20,000 times, including impersonating Jenniffer González
January 20, 2025 - 1:44 PM
The director of the Justice Department’s Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit discusses the case of the man who called the system more than 20,000 times, including impersonating Jenniffer González
January 20, 2025 - 1:44 PM
From January through August 2023, Carlos Soto Rodríguez, 35, called the 9-1-1 Emergency System more than 20,000 times. However, in no instance did he report an actual emergency. Instead, he uttered obscene words to telecommunicators and made jokes, including impersonating Governor Jenniffer González and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: