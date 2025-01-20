Opinión
Raúl Juliá
21 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
"It is life that is put at risk": Justice Department warns about the use of 9-1-1 for making false calls

The director of the Justice Department's Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit discusses the case of the man who called the system more than 20,000 times, including impersonating Jenniffer González

January 20, 2025

Carlos Soto Rodríguez pleaded guilty to making false calls.
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

From January through August 2023, Carlos Soto Rodríguez, 35, called the 9-1-1 Emergency System more than 20,000 times. However, in no instance did he report an actual emergency. Instead, he uttered obscene words to telecommunicators and made jokes, including impersonating Governor Jenniffer González and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden.

