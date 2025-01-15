The appointed secretary assured that she will maintain an open-door policy in the department, where she resigned in 2022 after strong clashes with the then secretary, Domingo Emanuelli
January 15, 2025 - 10:11 AM
Justice Secretary-designate Janet Parra Mercado said Sunday that she will maintain an open-door policy with all employees of the agency, to which she seeks to impart a new direction and a new work philosophy that will change the impression that, in her opinion, today reigns hermeticism, inaction, and that the incumbent is a rubber stamp of the governor.
