Raúl Juliá
16 de enero de 2025
Janet Parra presents her plan for the Justice Department: "The agency survived thanks to its employees"

The appointed secretary assured that she will maintain an open-door policy in the department, where she resigned in 2022 after strong clashes with the then secretary, Domingo Emanuelli

January 15, 2025 - 10:11 AM

Janet Parra Mercado indicated that she wants to change the perception that the Secretary of Justice acts according to what La Fortaleza dictates.
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadora

Justice Secretary-designate Janet Parra Mercado said Sunday that she will maintain an open-door policy with all employees of the agency, to which she seeks to impart a new direction and a new work philosophy that will change the impression that, in her opinion, today reigns hermeticism, inaction, and that the incumbent is a rubber stamp of the governor.

Janet Parra
Jenniffer González
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
