“It is the antithesis of democracy”: Juan Dalmau calls to end colonialism at Seattle University
PIP and MVC alliance gubernatorial candidate spoke at the university’s Law School
April 11, 2024 - 11:00 AM
Washington D.C. - Juan Dalmau, the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) alliance candidate for governor, said in Seattle that while the United States “claims to be the champion of democracy in the world, it maintains a colony in its own backyard.”
