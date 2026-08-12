Jenniffer González appoints Norma Burgos as the new Chief of Staff

The governor Jenniffer González Colón announced on Monday the appointment of Norma E. Burgos Andújar as the new Chief of Staff.

The former lawmaker is replacing Francisco Domenech, who stepped down from the position last week.

“We are entering a new phase of our administration in which we want to pick up the pace even further, strengthen coordination, and ensure that our priorities are met. Norma has the experience, government expertise, and ability to help me coordinate this effort and ensure that our entire government plan proceeds as we have designed it,” the governor said in a press release.

Burgos has a long career in public service, with extensive experience in the executive and legislative branches, as well as in the areas of public administration, economics, planning, economic development, infrastructure, and government management. Her expertise includes responsibilities related to federal programs, statistics, business development, public policy, and administration.

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The new Chief of Staff holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, cum laude, and a master’s degree in public administration, magna cum laude, both from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus. In addition, she has completed numerous courses and certifications at institutions such as the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as seminars at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and has worked as an economist and planner in Puerto Rico.

From 1993 to 1999, she served as chair and associate member of the Puerto Rico Planning Board. She also headed the Governor’s Economic Productivity Council, where she was responsible for developing economic public policy for Puerto Rico.

In 1995, she was appointed Secretary of State of Puerto Rico, a position she held until 1999 and from which she served as a member of the constitutional cabinet and acted as interim governor on several occasions. During that period, she also served on numerous boards, committees, and government agencies related to economic development, infrastructure, energy, transportation, investment, and public policy.

She was unanimously confirmed in all of her Senate confirmation hearings.

Burgos subsequently served as a senator with concurrent appointments from 2001 to 2012, during which time she chaired various Senate and joint committees. These included the Committee on Economic Development and Planning and the Joint Committee on Public-Private Partnerships, in addition to holding leadership positions in matters related to urban planning, infrastructure, health, trade, and cooperatives.

Her career also includes serving on the governing boards of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority. Between 2016 and 2019, she served as Alternate Election Commissioner and later as Full Election Commissioner on the State Elections Commission.

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“I thank Secretary Burgos for agreeing to return to Puerto Rico to take on this new assignment after a well-deserved retirement, and for allowing me to put her expertise in public administration, economics, and planning to work for our government, so that we can translate that expertise into better services and greater efficiency for our people,” added González Colón.

As Chief of Staff, Burgos will coordinate directly with the secretaries of the departments and the heads of the agencies, monitor progress toward the governor’s priorities, and facilitate the handling of matters that require coordinated action among different government agencies.

The position does not require confirmation by the Legislative Assembly.

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