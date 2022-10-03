President Joe Biden will become today the eleventh US president to set foot in Puerto Rico when he visits with First Lady Jill Biden to see the impact of Hurricane Fiona on the country, as well as the reconstruction process.

Also, during his visit, Biden is expected to announce an allocation for the country of more than $60 million from the infrastructure investment law, which will seek to strengthen dikes and create a new flood warning system.

The previous president who landed on Puerto Rican soil was Donald Trump, in 2017, after Hurricane María.

This is the itinerary, provided by the White House:

10:10 a.m.: The President and First Lady will depart the White House for Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. The South Lawn exit will be open to the press.

10:30 a.m.: The Bidens will depart Andrews Air Force Base for Ponce.

2:00 p.m.: Joe and Jill Biden will land at Mercedita International Airport in Ponce.

2:30 p.m.: The US president will receive a briefing on the impact of Hurricane Fiona in the Port of Ponce.

2:45 p.m.: Biden will make remarks about his administration’s “commitment” to Puerto Ricans and “helping rebuild a safer, more resilient infrastructure.”

3:30 p.m.: The President and First Lady will visit the Sor Isolina Ferré Aguayo Center to meet with families and community leaders affected by Hurricane Fiona. Additionally, they will participate in a community service project and thank the federal and local officials working on the rebuilding.

4:50 p.m.: The presidential couple will leave Ponce for Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland.

8:35 p.m.: The Bidens will arrive at Andrews Air Force Base.

8:55 p.m.: Both are expected to arrive at the White House.