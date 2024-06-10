Warns that the new crisis should not be an excuse to try to go back to “counting sticks” and says that the Alliance with the MVC will seek to protect the vote at polling stations
June 10, 2024 - 4:47 PM
Juan Dalmau, candidate of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Alliance with the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), said Monday that partisanship, mismanagement and lack of transparency in the State Elections Commission (CEE) have caused uncertainty about the vote count of the past primaries.
