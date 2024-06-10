Opinión
10 de junio de 2024
prima:Juan Dalmau says the CEE’s problem is not the machines, but the PNP’s administrators

Warns that the new crisis should not be an excuse to try to go back to “counting sticks” and says that the Alliance with the MVC will seek to protect the vote at polling stations

June 10, 2024 - 4:47 PM

Juan Dalmau, candidate of the PIP and the Alliance with the MVC, believes that the CEE should audit the operation of the machines during the primary and update those that are necessary. (Daniel Delgado)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Juan Dalmau, candidate of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Alliance with the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), said Monday that partisanship, mismanagement and lack of transparency in the State Elections Commission (CEE) have caused uncertainty about the vote count of the past primaries.

