Judge Anthony Cuevas, of the San Juan First Instance Court, suspended last night the arrest order and hold in contempt that he had issued in the morning against LUMA Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Stensby.

The judge’s latest order came after an “urgent hearing” to address disputes over documents the Puerto Rico House requested from LUMA as part of a legislative investigation into the consortium’s management since it took over the power grid on June 1.

The House requested information including invoices, timesheets, and supporting documents generated by LUMA employees, consultants, and contractors during the transition process with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). The arrest order for Stensby was, precisely, for failing to deliver such documents.

“I am not going to leave without effect the order I issued. The arrest order is suspended,” said Cuevas, who asked the Judicial Branch officers not to arrest Stensby.

According to the judge, the arrest order will only be lifted when the parties submit a joint motion informing that they have complied with the delivery of all the documents requested. To that effect, he gave them until next Monday, November 15, at 5:00 p.m., to file the motion.

“The last, last, last remedy I use is the arrest warrant. When I get to that point, it’s not that I’ve run out of patience, but I think it’s the only remedy available to persuade them to comply. I have found in this case that it has worked,” the judge said.

At the hearing, attorney José A. Andreu Fuentes, representing LUMA, tried unsuccessfully to get Cuevas to vacate the arrest and committal order against Stenbsy, arguing that the consortium had “complied with all the requirements.” According to Andreu Fuentes, suspending the warrant “is extremely dangerous and contrary to law”.

On the other hand, lawyers representing Luis Raúl Torres, who is the plaintiff in this case as chairman of the House Economic Development, Planning, Telecommunications, Public-Private Partnerships, and Energy Committee, argued that suspending the order was the right thing to do because the analysis of the last documents delivered by LUMA had not been completed. Therefore, they said, it was impossible to certify that the consortium had fully complied with the requirements.

After hearing both parties, the judge ruled: “If they waited to deliver all those documents at once, how can the plaintiff be in a position to evaluate that the requirement was fully complied with? Handing over boxes full of papers or information on a ‘pen-drive or hard drive, without having the possibility of analyzing and viewing the documents, is not compliance. I am already doing a lot by suspending the warrant and not ordering it to be served!”.

Before that- and after an exchange of motions - Cuevas had ordered LUMA and Torres’ lawyers to meet to address and resolve “any discrepancies” related to the delivery of the documents. The parties had three hours to meet.

When he issued the arrest in the morning, the judge stated that LUMA “has had sufficient additional time” to deliver the information “without further delay”.

Invoking transparency

After the judge’s latest order, Stensby appeared at his lawyers’ office, where he had been since 3:00 p.m., despite knowing about the arrest order and that marshals were looking for him.

“Today (yesterday), we fully complied with the court and we fully respect the Puerto Rico court,” he said.

Then, in writing, Stenbsy indicated that LUMA has been submitting “thousands of pages of documentation and information” at the Legislature’s request since March.

“We want the Puerto Rican people to know that LUMA is committed to transparency and to complying with all legitimate current and future requests for documents,” he added in his statement.

“LUMA also supports and will continue to support sincere transparency efforts. We urge all parties who share our vision of building a more reliable and cleaner power grid to work together so that all Puerto Ricans know what is being done and what must be done in the future to improve our electricity system,” Stenbsy continued.

“He is a fugitive from justice”

Puerto Rican Representative Torres said that Stenbsy “is a fugitive from justice”. He also indicated that, although he will need time to analyze the last documents delivered yesterday by LUMA, he could anticipate that the consortium will continue not complying with Cuevas’ order.

He referred to the fact that LUMA’s lawyers have argued that certain communications between Stensby and government officials during the transition process are stored in a cell phone that the executive no longer uses.

“There is information missing, and what they delivered I can’t say if it’s the required information until it’s fully analyzed,” Torres said from the Legislative Assembly.

“We have to confirm if that meets the requirement, but the court order is still in effect and the marshals are in LUMA building, and Mr. Wayne Stensby is a fugitive from justice,” the lawmaker added before the judge suspended the arrest order.

According to Torres, Stensby hurriedly left the LUMA building in Santurce yesterday morning to avoid being arrested and sent to prison.

The contract still in place

Pedro Pierluisi said: “The law applies to everyone equally and it must be complied with. The executive director of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3), Fermín Fontanés, and PREPA executive director Josué Colón expressed themselves in similar terms, without going into the details of the case.

In response to questions from El Nuevo Día, the governor said that the arrest warrant for Stenby and LUMA’s failure to deliver documents to the House are not reasons to cancel the contract between the consortium and the government, which was signed last June (for 15 years and $1.5 billion).

“The public interest comes before everything else. There is an ongoing transformation process that is extremely important. Right now, the service is being provided, it is very stable, the number of customers who do not have service is very low. That is what is important,” Pierluisi said.

The Queremos Sol coalition, which brings together community, environmental, and union organizations, urged to cancel the contract between LUMA and the government.

Gloria Ruiz, Javier Colón and José Karlo Pagán contributed to this story.