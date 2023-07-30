The jury in the federal trial of Felix Verdejo Sánchez found him Friday on two counts that arise from the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

The jury found Verdejo Sanchez guilty of abduction that resulted in the death of a person and for the murder of an unborn child; Rodríguez Ortiz was between three and six weeks pregnant at the time she was murdered.

However, the jury was deadlocked on the other two charges against the athlete: carjacking resulting in the death of a person and carrying and/or using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

The Clerk of Federal Courtroom III read the verdict at 8:05 p.m. Friday. “Mr. Verdejo, a jury of your peers has found you guilty beyond a reasonable doubt on counts two and four,” U.S. District Judge Pedro Delgado Hernández said after the verdict was read.

The judge scheduled the sentencing hearing for 2:00 p.m. on November 3, thanked the jury for their work, and officially ended the trial at 8:19 p.m.

Verdejo faces a mandatory life sentence for each conviction on counts two and four. He could have even faced the death penalty with the aggravating factor of a death resulting from his actions, but prosecutors did not request that.

Prosecutor Jonathan Gottfried noted in court that the government reserves the right to seek a new trial on the carjacking and carrying/using firearm charges on which the jury deadlocked.

As he left the courtroom, José Antonio Rodríguez, Rodríguez Ortiz’s father, insisted that “the truth always prevails.”

“I had many thoughts going through my head, but not in my heart. I got up every day to come here for her. I have always said that he (Verdejo Sánchez) will live the rest of his life thinking about what he did to my daughter, and that is the worst punishment. I don’t wish him death, I wish him health and that he can live as long as he can... if he wants to live 200 years, let him live 200 years, but let him always remember what he did to my daughter,” Rodríguez added.

Keila Ortiz Rivera, Keishla’s mother, insisted: “justice has been done for my daughter.”

“Justice has been done for my daughter and my grandson, I have done justice for both of them because they are two lives. Keishla was sitting on the bench with her baby. I don’t think the verdict will be overturned at all. This was a horrible murder and that should not happen to anyone. I didn’t say it shouldn´t happen to a woman, I said to anyone. The horns and claxons you hear, the voices that say ‘Justice for Keishla’ are parents like us, and I thank them for their support,” Ortiz Rivera stressed.

Meanwhile, Bereliz Rodríguez, Keishla’s sister, told the media that what she misses most is “not having” her sister, “not seeing her, not hearing her voice when she called me anytime ... ‘Mami! Where are you? What are you doing?’ not seeing her.”

Outside the courthouse, a protester wearing a scrub similar to the one Rodríguez Ortiz was wearing when she was found floating in the San José lagoon played sacred music over a loudspeaker as the jury finished deliberating.

“Justice has been done!” the protester shouted.

A person dressed in a pink nun habit carried a sign that read, “Jury, we want justice for Keishla Rodríguez,” and thanked God as the verdict was announced.

Celebrating the jury’s decision, people waiting across the street from the courthouse shouted and applauded while some cars honked their horns.

The jurors, three women, and nine men, retired to deliberate at approximately 4:21 p.m. Tuesday after judge Delgado Hernández gave final instructions and the parties concluded their closing arguments.

The trial ended today, Friday, after 25 days in which both the prosecution and the defense presented witnesses and ample evidence, including testimony, expert documents, photographs, videos, and text messages.

The femicide of Rodríguez Ortiz, with whom Verdejo Sánchez had a decade-long relationship, was committed on April 29, 2021. On that day, the victim’s mother reported her disappearance after the woman failed to show up for work at a pet grooming business. This was the first time a Pink Alert was activated.

The body of the 27-year-old woman was found on May 1, 2021, in the San José Lagoon, near the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge, from where she had been thrown, according to the testimony of the co-defendant in the case, Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez. The so-called star witness reached a plea agreement with prosecutors last November.

Reporter Amanda Pérez Pintado collaborated with this story.