Richard Torres Meléndez, cowner and chef at Lechonera DMV as he cooks.
Richard Torres Meléndez, cowner and chef at Lechonera DMV as he cooks. (José Delgado)

Woodbridge, Virginia.The Pork Highway (Ruta del Lechón) made 1,500 miles to reach the Washington D.C. area with its warmness and flavors, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

💬See comments