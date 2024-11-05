“I am very proud of my longstanding commitment to Puerto Rico,” said Vice President Harris at an event in Allentown, showcasing a strong Puerto Rican accent
November 5, 2024 - 1:18 PM
“I am very proud of my longstanding commitment to Puerto Rico,” said Vice President Harris at an event in Allentown, showcasing a strong Puerto Rican accent
November 5, 2024 - 1:18 PM
Allentown, Philadelphia - After a turbulent campaign, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump wrapped up their final tours through Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground where the Puerto Rican vote could prove decisive in Tuesday’s historic election. The outcome will determine not only the next president of the United States but also the balance of power in Congress.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: