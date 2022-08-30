💬See comments
The Fiscal Oversight Board will desist in its attempts to avoid litigation in court and intends to sue the Pedro Pierluisi administration to invalidate Act 41-2022, which included a series of amendments to the labor reform.
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - 6:38 p.m.
