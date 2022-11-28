Luis M. Collazo Rodríguez, administrador del Sistema de Retiro. (GFR Media)
Luis M. Collazo Rodríguez, administrator of the Retirement System. (Archivo)

Those teachers and judges who are 45 years old or older and have not decided whether to enroll in Social Security System have just two weeks to make their decision, according to the Government of Puerto Rico Retirement Board.

