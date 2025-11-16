Lower temperatures expected starting later this week in Puerto Rico

Models under observation by the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan anticipate a possible arrival of cooler temperatures starting later this week.

The federal agency is already recording minimum temperatures between the mid 60s and 70s in several regions of Puerto Rico, at a time when a system has been causing downpours in waters north of Puerto Rico.

“Temperatures have been cooler due to the proximity of this front to the north,” said SNM meteorologist Yidiana Zayas.

She noted that temperatures “have been a little cooler and it is anticipated that by next week, after the middle of this week there will be drier air and it is expected that temperatures may be decreasing.

“We may have more pleasant temperatures as we transition from November into December,” she said.

PUBLICIDAD

“It’s still a while away, but we may be close to the Christmas chill,” she added. “Looking at the models, it looks like by next week we’ll have more pleasant temperatures.”

She noted that early Sunday morning there were records in the mid 60s in the mountains, while on the southern coasts it was in the low to mid 70s. In San Juan it was in the mid to high 70s.

Regarding conditions for Sunday, Zayas said that some showers from the system to the north could reach land in the morning, although without significant consequences.

Meanwhile, he said that for the afternoon hours they do anticipate the development of showers, with the potential for some thunderstorms, for the area of north central, west and northwest Puerto Rico.

Although not expected to be too heavy, the WNS warned that the rains could affect roads, poor drainage areas and creeks.

On the other hand, she reported that there is a moderate risk of sea currents for the beaches of northern and eastern Puerto Rico, including Culebra. On the other hand, Zayas warned that starting tomorrow, Monday, conditions could deteriorate due to the arrival of a swell pulse.

---