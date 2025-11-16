Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
16 de noviembre de 2025
81°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Lower temperatures expected starting later this week in Puerto Rico

Showers expected this Sunday in the north-central and northwestern regions of the country

November 16, 2025 - 9:24 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
A system has caused downpours in waters north of Puerto Rico, as well as cloudiness in sectors of the island. (Xavier Araújo)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

Models under observation by the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan anticipate a possible arrival of cooler temperatures starting later this week.

The federal agency is already recording minimum temperatures between the mid 60s and 70s in several regions of Puerto Rico, at a time when a system has been causing downpours in waters north of Puerto Rico.

“Temperatures have been cooler due to the proximity of this front to the north,” said SNM meteorologist Yidiana Zayas.

She noted that temperatures “have been a little cooler and it is anticipated that by next week, after the middle of this week there will be drier air and it is expected that temperatures may be decreasing.

“We may have more pleasant temperatures as we transition from November into December,” she said.

“It’s still a while away, but we may be close to the Christmas chill,” she added. “Looking at the models, it looks like by next week we’ll have more pleasant temperatures.”

She noted that early Sunday morning there were records in the mid 60s in the mountains, while on the southern coasts it was in the low to mid 70s. In San Juan it was in the mid to high 70s.

Regarding conditions for Sunday, Zayas said that some showers from the system to the north could reach land in the morning, although without significant consequences.

Meanwhile, he said that for the afternoon hours they do anticipate the development of showers, with the potential for some thunderstorms, for the area of north central, west and northwest Puerto Rico.

Although not expected to be too heavy, the WNS warned that the rains could affect roads, poor drainage areas and creeks.

On the other hand, she reported that there is a moderate risk of sea currents for the beaches of northern and eastern Puerto Rico, including Culebra. On the other hand, Zayas warned that starting tomorrow, Monday, conditions could deteriorate due to the arrival of a swell pulse.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Breaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 16 de noviembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: