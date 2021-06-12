Washington, D.C. – Manuel Cidre, Secretary-designate of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce Department, said yesterday that the federal government should allow favorable treatment for Puerto Rico compared to other countries if it decided to increase - as President Joe Biden proposes - the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income, known as GILTI.

“Puerto Rico creates American jobs and, as such, there should be a differentiating element between Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions,” Cidre said in an interview with El Nuevo Día, after concluding meetings in the U.S. capital with Biden administration officials and U.S. companies.

As part of the initiatives to finance infrastructure investment and job creation projects, President Biden proposes to raise from 21 percent to 28 percent the corporate tax rate and from 10.5 percent to 21 percent the GILTI tax established by the 2017 federal tax reform on Controlled Foreign Corporations (CFCs).

At the same time, the Biden administration is leading negotiations with the world’s major economies to agree on a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15 percent.

PUBLICIDAD

Through the tax imposed by Puerto Rican Act 154-2010 on CFCs, the island’s revenues reach about $1.8 billion annually, almost one-fifth of the budget for the general fund.

“Puerto Rico does not oppose to contributing to the national infrastructure plan... (but) Puerto Rico is not China and Puerto Rico is not India,” Cidre said, insisting on different treatment for island-based CFCs and that however, he is not seeking a distinction as a “tax haven” either.

Following the approval of GILTI as part of the 2017 tax reform the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration tried unsuccessfully that Congress imposed a lower rate for the island, to encourage manufacturing investment in Puerto Rico.

Rosselló Nevares’ proposal generated internal struggles within the New Progressive Party (PNP) since Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González opposed the idea and former chairs of Puerto Rico’s legislative assembly, Thomas Rivera Schatz and Carlos “Johnny” Méndez, prefer that U.S. corporations on the island be treated only as domestic.

González, Rivera Schatz and Méndez are associated to U.S. Republicans who approved GILTI without a preferential rate for Puerto Rico, as pushed by legislation by Democratic Senator Robert Menéndez (N.J.).

The Economic Development and Commerce secretary-designate made it clear that he also supports Commissioner González’s bill, which promotes granting credits to manufacturing companies that do business as domestic U.S. corporations and are located in economically depressed jurisdictions such as Puerto Rico. For Cidre, this measure could attract small and medium-sized companies.

Meetings in Washington

Cidre -who returned to San Juan yesterday afternoon- met this week in Washington with the Director for Climate Security and Resilience at the National Security Council, Jennifer DeCesaro; U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves; Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas; and executives from Hewlett Packard, Honeywell, and JetBlue.

PUBLICIDAD

The meeting at the White House was held with DeCesaro, according to Cidre, because she has been following closely the debate on the energy issue regarding Puerto Rico for several years, including at the Department of Energy.

Cidre said that in his meeting with DeCesaro, he spoke about the importance of using the nearly $10.7 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to rebuild the power grid and promote economic activity that would foster the “wealth” of the country.

Cidre added that he also talked about investing federal funds in activities encouraging economic growth with Undersecretary Graves, with whom he discussed the interest in making Puerto Rico a destination for the federal government’s efforts to bring back manufacturing companies, especially pharmaceutical companies, that now operate outside the United States.

For Cidre, Biden’s proposal to grant a 10 percent credit for the cost of a company moving back to U.S. territory “is not a very relevant amount.”

“And there is an important point to bring to the table, a company that is operating in Asia and supplying the Asian market is not going to find it cost-effective to move to the United States,” he said.

With the Guam delegate, meanwhile, he said he sought points in common in the face of the tax changes that President Biden would push for.

The Economic Development and Commerce secretary-designate - who has yet to be confirmed - hopes that the U.S. commitment to implement a minimum corporate tax reaches the federal level.

“Due to Puerto Rico’s fiscal independence,” Cidre thinks the island would be covered by the tax set by the federal government, although he said he still has doubts about how that would apply to the island.

PUBLICIDAD

Cidre said he barely talked about the U.S. government’s proposal to end the temporary federal credit that allows CFCs to deduct the Puerto Rican excise tax under Act 154.

He indicated that Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés is handling that issue, both at the Treasury level and in negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to amend Act 154 and create a new mechanism to ensure the revenues obtained from the dozen CFC companies.

The Puerto Rican government has asked for a three-year deadline to amend or repeal Act 154.

Amid the debt restructuring process and the fiscal crisis, “it seems to me very inopportune to bring the issue of law 154 now,” the secretary-designate said.

Cidre, however, said that one of the options, “but it is not the only one,” could be to change the tax on CFC sales in the United States to a tax on income.