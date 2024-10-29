The sessions were marked by the approval of the credits for dependent children and for work, a block to the idea of statehood on the Republican side and an important exclusion of the Commonwealth on the Democratic side
October 29, 2024 - 3:26 PM
Washington D. C. - During Jenniffer González’ second four-year term as resident commissioner, the most important initiatives for Puerto Rico have depended on a Democratic majority in Congress, including the most recent status legislation favored by the New Progressive Party (PNP).
