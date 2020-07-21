Some Latin American countries have irresponsibly, and sometimes criminally, addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and that is passing its dire bill of infections and deaths in places whose authorities have boasted of having the solution, disregarding isolation and hygiene measures.

In that, perhaps, they have been influenced by the erratic attitude of U.S President Donald Trump who has a great influence over some governments of the region. That, coupled with poverty, has led to chaos.

When it comes to major trading partners of the United States and Europe, problems at the global level increased, deepening an isolation nobody's interest in, contracting economies and pushing millions of human beings into poverty. Product shortages are another serious consequence of the different epicenters of the pandemic in Latin America.

The worst part: the enormous cost in human lives, something that is not accurately recorded, since most governments refuse to reveal the real figures of infections and deaths.

At the beginning of the pandemic, in the first weeks of March, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made unfortunate expressions such as: “There are those who say that because of coronavirus we shouldn’t be hugging, but we should hug. Nothing will happen.” Some weeks ago, the president was refusing to take the test even when in Mexico there were already about 400,000 people infected, and the deaths were around 40,000.

Brazil, which today has a tragic death toll of 80,000, had to hear its president, Jair Bolsonaro, say that the pandemic was nothing more than a "little flu" and that his enemies were asking for quarantine to damage him. At present, he is also suffering from the virus. Meanwhile, it was up to the community leaders in the favelas, where 13 percent of Río de Janeiro's population lives, to impose confinement measures and urge neighbors to wash their hands and keep social distancing. Even so, Brazil continues to face a health catastrophe of great proportions.

But one of the most striking cases, for nonsense and cruelty, is that of Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega, at the height of the pandemic, called for a carnival that horrified the world: "Love in the Time of COVID", encouraging people to ignore medical advice. His wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, assures that in her "spiritual conversations" with the poet Rubén Darío, Augusto César Sandino, Hugo Chávez and other dead leaders, they have told her what must be done in Nicaragua. She had stated that thanks to her magical activities, the pandemic was going to disappear last July 19.

Faced with this delusional scenario, which has led to the dismissal of dozens of doctors from public hospitals, in reprisal for denouncing the disastrous situation in the second poorest country in Latin America, some 90 intellectuals from different parts of the world signed a letter addressed to President Ortega and Vice President Murillo, asking them to allow doctors to return to their jobs and to sensibly address their health catastrophe.

Nicaragua is on its way to becoming the epicenter of the virus in Central America, but the Caribbean cannot let down its guard for a single second. Cuba has imposed a strict isolation program for confirmed cases, which seems to have worked. Venezuela has adopted a form of alternative containment whose results, due to government secrecy, are unknown. Other countries in the south, such as Chile, Perú and Ecuador, are trying to make amends for the lightness with which they initially took on the pandemic.

The coronavirus will remain a big global headache if the curve is not "flattened" in those places where authorities have shown to be insensitive and clumsy. Unlike other times when humanity was disconnected, today we are all connected by the economy, means of transportation, and even migration.

Therefore, international pressure must focus on applying the standards recommended by the World Health Organization. There is no other way to beat the pandemic.