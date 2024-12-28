The agency, which has lost 40% of its staff in the past 15 years, bears the responsibility for leading efforts to address climate change
December 28, 2024 - 3:48 PM
The agency, which has lost 40% of its staff in the past 15 years, bears the responsibility for leading efforts to address climate change
December 28, 2024 - 3:48 PM
Satisfied that the environmental scandals of the past few years have resulted in a citizenry that is more aware of the importance of conserving the natural heritage, outgoing Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) Secretary Anaís Rodríguez Vega accepted that the allocation of fiscal and human resources in the agency continues to lag behind the level of responsibility it holds, a burden that will only increase in the future.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: