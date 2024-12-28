Opinión
29 de diciembre de 2024
prima:“More resources are needed to conduct necessary oversight”: outgoing DRNA Secretary says lack of resources limits the agency’s role

The agency, which has lost 40% of its staff in the past 15 years, bears the responsibility for leading efforts to address climate change

December 28, 2024 - 3:48 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The outgoing Secretary of the DRNA, Anaís Rodríguez Vega, reviewed her administration over the past two and a half years. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Satisfied that the environmental scandals of the past few years have resulted in a citizenry that is more aware of the importance of conserving the natural heritage, outgoing Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) Secretary Anaís Rodríguez Vega accepted that the allocation of fiscal and human resources in the agency continues to lag behind the level of responsibility it holds, a burden that will only increase in the future.

