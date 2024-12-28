According to Act 17 of 2019, Puerto Rico must reach 40% of production through clean sources by next year
December 28, 2024 - 9:34 PM
According to Act 17 of 2019, Puerto Rico must reach 40% of production through clean sources by next year
Governor-elect Jenniffer González will have before her in the first week of next year - coinciding with her inauguration - the drafts of legislation aimed, on the one hand, at amending the renewable energy goals established in the public energy policy and, on the other hand, at creating the office of the energy “czar”, whose location in the government’s organizational chart has not yet been defined.
